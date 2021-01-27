Soon-To-Be Divorcée Kim Kardashian West Has a Kanye 'Exit Plan' Ready to Go

News of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s split broke at the beginning of this month, but it feels like a lifetime ago: she allegedly hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, he camped out in Wyoming instead of spending the holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they’ve reportedly been fighting for months. In the days that followed, endless rumors about their conscious uncoupling cropped up, eventually leading most gossip readers to accept that yes, the empire is collapsing, and they’ll take their final checks to go. But will it be a clean break?
According to an Us Weekly source, Kim’s “financial advisors to figure out an exit plan that would be best for her whole family,” which, you know, makes sense, as they have four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. “Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split, it’s a very fair deal for everyone,” the insider continued. “Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done.”
Good for her. [Us Weekly]
Guess who is not getting out of prison early? Mossimo Giannulli, Aunt Becky’s husband of the Target Mossimos, who is currently serving a five-month sentence for his involvement in the College Admissions Scandal! (Lori Loughlin already completed her two-month sentence—lest you forget it was the pair that dropped $500,000 in bribes to gain admission for their daughters Olivia Jade and “the other one,” Isabella Rose Giannulli, into the University of Southern California.)
According to Page Six, a federal judge denied Giannulli’s request to be moved to home confinement, claiming there was no “extraordinary or compelling reason” to adhere to his request. Earlier this month, Giannulli’s attorneys filed an emergency motion to modify his sentence—which the Target designer has been serving since November 2020—to have him moved home due to the conditions of his sentence. They say Giannulli was supposed to quarantine with minimum-security inmates, and then get transferred to a minimum-security prison—instead, they claim he was placed into solitary confinement, conditions they found to be “fundamentally unfair.”
“The toll on Giannulli’s mental, physical and emotional well-being has been significant. Every day that Mr. Giannulli spent in isolation caused harm to his physical, mental and emotional health,” the filing read. “Every day that Mr. Giannulli spent in isolation caused harm to his physical, mental and emotional health. Mr. Giannulli respectfully submits that the severe circumstances of his extended confinement in solitary quarantine in a cell at USP Lompoc for eight weeks constitutes sufficiently extraordinary and compelling reasons to modify his sentence and order his transfer to home confinement.” [Page Six]
- Tory Lanez, a word of advice: Shut the fuck up. [TMZ]
- Ciera Payton says one of the “most challenging things” about portraying Wendy Williams in Lifetime’s forthcoming flick Wendy Williams: The Movie was trying to figure out how to recreate her boobs. “We had a lot and they were very, very heavy, and quite honestly I don’t know how she does it,” Payton said. “Myself and what I have on my body is extremely humble.” Ha. [The New York Post]
- Paris Hilton is undergoing IVF treatment with boyfriend Carter Reum, and has already undergone egg extractions. “It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and just always makes me feel like a princess all the time... it wasn’t that bad,” she said on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast hosted by Mara Schiavocampo. May the Hilton dynasty continue forevermore, amen. [E! News]
- Spinderella is not happy with Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic. “Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production—all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success,” she wrote in a long Instagram statement. “There’s nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman. It is for this reason, I will not be supporting the biopic.” Yikes, and also, I agree? [Bossip]
DISCUSSION
Never heard of Tory Lanez until he shot Megan Thee Stallion. He seems like a real Grade-F piece of shit. Controversial statement, I know.