Soon-To-Be Divorcée Kim Kardashian West Has a Kanye 'Exit Plan' Ready to Go

News of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s split broke at the beginning of this month, but it feels like a lifetime ago: she allegedly hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, he camped out in Wyoming instead of spending the holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they’ve reportedly been fighting for months. In the days that followed, endless rumors about their conscious uncoupling cropped up, eventually leading most gossip readers to accept that yes, the empire is collapsing, and they’ll take their final checks to go. But will it be a clean break?

According to an Us Weekly source, Kim’s “financial advisors to figure out an exit plan that would be best for her whole family,” which, you know, makes sense, as they have four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. “Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split, it’s a very fair deal for everyone,” the insider continued. “Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done.”

Guess who is not getting out of prison early? Mossimo Giannulli, Aunt Becky’s husband of the Target Mossimos, who is currently serving a five-month sentence for his involvement in the College Admissions Scandal! (Lori Loughlin already completed her two-month sentence—lest you forget it was the pair that dropped $500,000 in bribes to gain admission for their daughters Olivia Jade and “the other one,” Isabella Rose Giannulli, into the University of Southern California.)

According to Page Six, a federal judge denied Giannulli’s request to be moved to home confinement, claiming there was no “extraordinary or compelling reason” to adhere to his request. Earlier this month, Giannulli’s attorneys filed an emergency motion to modify his sentence—which the Target designer has been serving since November 2020—to have him moved home due to the conditions of his sentence. They say Giannulli was supposed to quarantine with minimum-security inmates, and then get transferred to a minimum-security prison—instead, they claim he was placed into solitary confinement, conditions they found to be “fundamentally unfair.”

“The toll on Giannulli’s mental, physical and emotional well-being has been significant. Every day that Mr. Giannulli spent in isolation caused harm to his physical, mental and emotional health,” the filing read. “Every day that Mr. Giannulli spent in isolation caused harm to his physical, mental and emotional health. Mr. Giannulli respectfully submits that the severe circumstances of his extended confinement in solitary quarantine in a cell at USP Lompoc for eight weeks constitutes sufficiently extraordinary and compelling reasons to modify his sentence and order his transfer to home confinement.” [Page Six]