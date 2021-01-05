Kimye is Allegedly No More

Photo : JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP ( Getty Images )

After months of rumors and speculation stirred by the Kardashian’s “exclusive sources”, Page Six reported on Tuesday that multiple sources say Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce. Although this is far from the first time that the couple has reportedly been on the rocks, sources say this time is different.



Kim has allegedly hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, and over the holidays Kanye remained on his Wyoming ranch instead of celebrating with the Kardashian family. According to one source, spending the holidays separately was the beginning of their separation. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”

The source added: “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shi t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Advertisement

A different source claims that Kanye was increasingly uncomfortable with the hyper-visibility of the Kardashians’ lives, calling their reality show “unbearable” and saying that he is “completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them.”

Damn, these sources sure are talkative and specific!!

Although Kanye made an appearance at Kim’s 40th birthday celebration to gift her a hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian, a source claims that he didn’t stay long. “He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could.”

G/O Media may get a commission Sunday Scaries Bra Bearies CBD Gummies $23 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code KINJA25

One source claims that the biggest source of contention in the couple’s divorce settlement talks will likely be their distressingly minimalist and entirely off-white family home in Calabasas, California. “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home... She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.” However, another source says that although settlement talks were underway, the couple hadn’t yet made any decisions about dividing up property.

It appears as though Kimye may have actually called it quits this time—which, honestly, could be for the best. [Page Six]

Advertisement

After a premature announcement on Sunday night that actress Tanya Roberts had died, Roberts’s spokesperson has confirmed that the actress actually passed away on Monday evening. According to his statement, Roberts’s death was caused by “a urinary tract infection, which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver, and then bloodstream.”

Advertisement

Contrary to initial reports that Roberts was first admitted to the hospital after collapsing while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve, Lance told NBC News that he called 911 that evening after finding Tanya collapsed on the floor of the bathroom at 4 a.m. Tanya Roberts’s domestic partner of 18 years, Lance O’Brien, initially believed she had passed away after her “eyes rolled into the back of her head and she passed out” while he was visiting her on Sunday. “I felt totally lost. I was crying and crying,” Lance told NBC News. After that visit, Lance talked to his partner’s representative and confirmed her passing. “Mike asked what happened. I told him I said goodbye.”

Although it’s still unclear how Lance left the hospital believing Roberts was dead while she was still alive, and why Roberts’s spokesperson didn’t think to confirm her death in any other way before alerting news outlets, Lance is clear that the hospital staff wasn’t at fault for the confusion. Understandably, Lance says the whole ordeal has been “a terrible, terrible experience.” [E!]

Advertisement