Shockingly, Another Anonymous Source Has an Update on the Rumored Kardashian-West Divorce

Just a couple of days after the news broke that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were reportedly planning to get a divorce, new information from (shocker!) another anonymous source claims to know the reason behind the couple’s alleged split.



“2020 was hard being home with the kids at all times,” a close source explains. “Having four kids is chaotic and crazy. Kim was exhausted and spent. It was a stressful situation, she was studying for the bar and dealing with so much.”

Although Kanye has occasionally spent time with the couple’s kids and the Kardashian family in recent months, the rapper’s primary focus has reportedly been on his music and other endeavors, like running for President—leaving Kim to handle their family all alone. Kim has allegedly hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, the same lawyer who handled her split from her previous husband Kris Humphries.

“She and Kanye have been in counseling and trying to work through things, but she doesn’t have much hope,” admits the close source. “She has been in contact with her lawyers again to work out a settlement. She is getting her ducks in a row.”

The source also claims that although a December family vacation in the Dominican Republic temporarily calmed the couple’s issues, “the divorce has been discussed off and on for a while.” “They have very different lifestyles,” the source continued on to say, “and that’s been made very clear.”

But regardless of what she decides, the source is sure that Kim will have the support of the rest of the Kardashian klan, saying “Kim’s family is extremely supportive and will be there for her with whatever she needs.”

Alleged abuser Shia LaBeouf and girlfriend Margaret Qualley have reportedly broken up, less than a month after LeBeouf’s former girlfriend FKA Twigs came forward to accuse the actor of physical assault and sexual battery.

A source told People that “they broke up on Saturday. They’re just in different places in their lives.” The couple had been spotted out together as recently as last Monday, and People reported recently that Qualley was aware of the “backlash” she was receiving for continuing to see LeBeouf amidst the allegations against him. [People]