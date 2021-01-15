Aunt Becky's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly in Solitary Confinement, Requests To Leave Prison Early

Image : JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP ( Getty Images )

For his involvement in the College Admissions Scandal (dropping $500,000 in bribes to gain admission for their daughters Olivia Jade and “the other one,” Isabella Rose Giannulli, into the University of Southern California) Aunt Becky’s husband Mossimo Giannulli began a five-month prison sentence in late November, and is scheduled to be released in April 2021. (Meanwhile Lori Loughlin was slapped with two months and has since been released.) Apparently, after “56 days in solitary confinement,” Giannulli is done with jail and wants to go home.

According to E!, Giannulli’s attorneys filed an emergency motion to modify his sentence, requesting that the judge allow him to carry out the remaining three months of his sentence at home. His lawyers claim that Giannulli was supposed to quarantine with minimum-security inmates, and then get transferred to a minimum-security prison—instead, they say he was placed into solitary confinement, only allowed to leave three times a week to shower.

They describe the conditions as “fundamentally unfair... The toll on Giannulli’s mental, physical and emotional well being has been significant. Every day that Mr. Giannulli spent in isolation caused harm to his physical, mental and emotional health. Mr. Giannulli respectfully submits that the severe circumstances of his extended confinement in solitary quarantine in a cell at USP Lompoc for eight weeks constitutes sufficiently extraordinary and compelling reasons to modify his sentence and order his transfer to home confinement.”

Advertisement

I mean, solitary is inhumane, and it doesn’t make sense why he’s in there... send him home, I guess! [E! News]

Image : ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP ( Getty Images )

Tom Cruise, one of the few actors absolutely taking this covid-19 thing seriously, has supposedly purchased “two high-tech robots to enforce coronavirus safety protocols on the set of Mission: Impossible 7,” Page Six reports.

A source told UK gossip publication The Sun, “Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn’t shut down that he’s splashed out on these robots as he can’t be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves.”

Advertisement

Look, I don’t know if that is real, but considering that he scared the shit out of everyone on set with multiple tirades, inspiring at least live cast members to quit, anything’s possible! It was rumored that he also built a covid-cautious, secure studio atop a former top-secret military base, so... [Page Six]