First of all, if you haven’t watched any of this sweet show, get thee to a TV screen immediately and stop reading here. (Bring some tissues for seasons one and two.)

Never Have I Ever is one of the rare streaming shows that has not dipped in quality throughout its now-four-season run, and is ending at a natural stopping point; there is no wringing every last bit of content from these storylines. This season picks up directly where the last left off, with Devi and Ben awkwardly attempting to be chill after having sex. Like in previous seasons, the show does not linger on this plotline for a beat longer than is necessary, but their sweet chemistry/friendship/rivalry continues to build throughout the season. (In case it’s not obvious, I’m a Bevi?/ Den?/ Grosswakumar? stan.)

Much of the season is taken up by college admissions drama, which is one of my favorite high school show tropes. H eartthrob Paxton “the actor who plays me is 32 so your crush isn’t weird” Hall-Yoshida returns unceremoniously from college, and as always, there’s some excellent intergenerational drama featuring the other Vishwakumar ladies. My only complaint is that there’s not enough cringey woke lines from Mr. Shapiro, but as an #ally, he would probably welcome fading into the background in favor of our #strongfemaleleads. —Nora Biette-Timmons