Some of the screenshots Mills shared which allegedly depict her texts with Williamson imply the two shared a paid sexual relationship, as Williamson appears to ask her how much she expects him to pay her per month. Whatever the nature of their relationship, Mills has made it clear that she didn’t realize he was seeing anyone else.

Some of her tweets suggest she’s confident their relationship isn’t over, despite Williamson’s impending child with another woman. Tagging Ahkeema in a tweet, Mills refers to herself and Williamson’s girlfriend as “sister wives” and adds, “I’m his princess you a burnt out baby mom.” In another tweet, she claims she’ll be Williamson’s baby’s “step mommy” and calls herself Williamson’s “kept girlfriend.” Mills also fired off a series of derogatory tweets about Ahkeema, disparaging her for being “29” (which is apparently old) and already having a child, then blaming Ahkeema for Williamson supposedly gaining weight. In contrast, she takes credit, herself, for “motivating” Williamson to “get back in shape.”

Alas, with this level of social media pot-stirring, it seems the NBA (almost) off-season is in full-swing, as players with a bit too much time on their hands are predictably getting into Situations™. This, of course, is hardly the first league sex scandal: In 2020, one woman set the internet ablaze by claiming she singlehandedly hooked up with half the Phoenix Suns roster. In 2018, a trans model went into detail about her alleged sexual relationship with then-NBA player Dwight Howard. Even before the Instagram era, in 2010, former Spurs superstar and noted Frenchman Tony Parker famously cheated on his then-wife Eva Longoria with his teammate’s wife.

NBA players winding up at the center of bonkers sex scandals is not exactly surprising for me, especially as a lifelong fan of one particular player whose jersey is retired in a strip club in Houston. I didn’t exactly predict that this level of drama would ever engulf Williamson, who last year bashfully declined to tell a reporter his favorite Thanksgiving dish to avoid arming his cyber bullies with new material. But alas, here we are—whatever else happens, I truly wish Williamson’s unborn child all the best!