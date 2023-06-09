Father’s Day is just about a week away—and if you consulted our last-minute Mother’s Day gift guide, you may now feel obligated to show an equal level of effort for this occasion. While it’s easy to get Dad an obvious corny gift—a book of Dad jokes, a t-shirt that says “Dad Jokes? I Think You Mean Rad Jokes,” a “Best Flippin’ Dad Ever” apron (please god no)—maybe this is the year you try and get him something nice. Or, at least, something slightly less expected more thoughtful that he would never get himself.

Whether the Dad in your life loves the outdoors, the indoors, the slopes, the bar, the links, the past, or (yes) some pranks, we’ve rounded up a few last-minute gift ideas at a range of price points that he won’t suspect you got from an internet list a few days ago.