2023 Oscar Nominations: The Most Suspicious Nods and Egregious Snubs

Nope and Keke Palmer were robbed. Top Gun: Maverick for Best Picture? At least Stephanie Hsu finally got her due after being snubbed at the Golden Globes.

ByJezebel Staff
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

The Oscar nominations are in. Some good movies got noms, some great ones didn’t, and a bunch of wealthy, talented people (and one miniature donkey) will continue to be wealthy and talented. In many ways, everyone’s a winner! But in other ways, anyone who made sure Nope didn’t receive a single nomination should be made to feel like a huge loser.

Let’s get the most important information out of the way: Everything Everywhere All At Once received 11 Oscar nominations Tuesday, including noms for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. It’s not surprising, but ever since Stephanie Hsu got snubbed by the Golden Globes, there was reason to feel stressed or anxious ahead the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

But there’s still a ton of snubs, surprises, and upsets to get mad about. As Nicole Kidman famously said, “Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.” So, without further ado...

Huge Snub: Female Directors

From left, Sarah Polley, Charlotte Wells, and Gina Prince-Bythewood.
Photo: Getty Images

Another year, another complete and total omission of women in the Best Director category. This year’s nominees are Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inishiren), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Todd Field (TÁR), and Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness). To quote Issa Rae as she announced the infamously problematic category’s nominees in 2020: “Congratulations to those men.”

However, women were, expectedly, at the helm of some of the year’s most talked about—not to mention, critically acclaimed—films. Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King were all shut out to the surprise of, well, everyone, despite the Motion Picture Academy’s storied history of shunning the women behind the camera. Perhaps they thought because women have won the category for the last two years they could just sneak these egregious snubs right past us. But baby, when just seven women have been nominated, and the category has produced but three women winners in the award ceremony’s 95-year history... Women? We ought to do a lot more than talking. (Read: Boycott.) —Audra Heinrichs

What? Top Gun: Maverick for Best Picture

Photo: IMDb/Twitter

Look, I went to see Top Gun: Maverick in May, and in June, and again later in June, and I enjoyed every minute of it, thanks to Miles Teller’s mustache and the simmering sexual tension between every male fighter pilot in the damn thing. But really? A best picture nom? And noms for best screenplay, sound, film editing, visual effects, and original song for the Lady Gaga tune “Hold My Hand,” too? The movie is, at its core, vaguely homoerotic, yassified U.S. military propaganda, people.

Top Gun did, however, face some humbling from the Academy: Tom Cruise, credited with rescuing theatrical box office releases for reprising his role in this sequel, didn’t receive a Best Actor nomination. Sad! The man literally risks his life for every action role he takes on, so I can sort of see why his not getting a nod for Top Gun would be seen as a “snub”—maybe Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes jokes earlier this month really struck a chord? —Kylie Cheung

Yes! Stephanie Hsu for Best Supporting Actress

Photo: Getty Images/A24

Huzzah! While this doesn’t exactly erase the fury I felt after Stephanie Hsu was snubbed at the Golden Globes, getting the Oscar nomination feels like a pretty solid consolation prize. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: Michelle Yeoh aside, Stephanie Hsu was Everything Everywhere All At Once—I mean that figuratively and metaphorically. From the emotional anguish of playing Joy to the unsettling prowess of her Jobu Tupaki, Hsu’s was the moment. She still is! Plus, I can’t help but think about what a cute family portrait her, Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan could take all holding their respective trophies—a happy ending indeed. —Rodlyn-mae Banting  

Snub! Jenny the Donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin

Jenny and Colin Farrell.
Photo: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Jenny the Donkey, the breakout star of The Banshees of Inishirin, is the only ass in the industry who’s yet to be nominated for an Academy Award. Frankly, given how well this dutiful, darling girl did at feigning death, following Colin Farrell around, and ultimately, making the general population fall head over hooves in love, I’m ready to riot. He-ha if you think Hollywood has room for more than one decorated donkey (looking at you, EO). —AH

I Have Thoughts: Women Talking

Photo: Michael Gibson

I expected Women Talking to score a nomination so, I mean, I’m happy for it—but this movie just didn’t do it for me, and I’ve been feeling gaslit by all the rave reviews. I liked it enough, but the modern-day dialogue felt pulled from a Gender Studies lecture, Rooney Mara nearly popped a blood vessel trying to win her first Oscar, and the whole idea that these women were having these conversations using these words, ideas, and theories just never made sense to me. Claire Foy’s performance was the only one that briefly transported me out of a room where a bunch of talented actors were reciting a well-written script to a community of women in the throes of making a life-or-death decision.

Women Talking is a novel inspired by a real-life nightmare that happened to the women of a Mennonite colony in Bolivia. It’s an incredible premise taken from a powerful, important story. I just wish I got to hear how the women in that real-life scenario were talking. —Lauren Tousignant

Yes! Women Talking

Photo: Michael Gibson/United Artists Releasing

Women Talking was nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, so you know which woman shouldn’t be talking? Me. However. My colleague has decided to lambast (I mean, thoughtfully critique) these nominations, so I’m going to counter that Women Talking should’ve also garnered Best Supporting noms for Claire Foy and/or Jessie Buckley, as well as a Best Director nom for Sarah Polley (especially considering the previous discussion of this particularly cursed category). The acting, the camera shots, the script, the costumes…everything here worked to make me actually want to watch women talk—patiently and emotively and intimately—about men doing bad things. I had been burned out on all that, to the point where I almost didn’t watch this film. I’m immensely glad that I did. —Sarah Rense

Snub! Don’t Worry Darling

The cast of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival in September.
Photo: Getty Images

Look, Don’t Worry Darling was not haute cinema; it was a juicy thriller with a somewhat try-hard message tacked on. But it had a well-executed twist, some deeply impressive performances from Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan, and a makeup department that pulled off the impossible (making Harry Styles look ugly). As critics continue to lament the State of Film, and when it feels like only sequels get greenlit these days (two of which, Avatar: The Way of the Water and Top Gun: Maverick, were nominated for Best Picture), Don’t Worry Darling gave viewers something different and truly felt like a capital M Movie.

I wonder how much the gossip that surrounded that film (and often overshadowed the actual discussions of its merits) put Academy voters off. I also wonder if it simply wasn’t on their radar, given its September release date. Either way, I wish someone or something involved in the project had been nominated, if only so we could see Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s reunion at the ceremony. —Nora Biette-Timmons

Suspicious? Andrea Riseborough for Best Actress

Photo: Getty Images/IMDb

Andrea Riseborough snagged a nomination for lead actress for her performance in, To Leslie: a film about a single mother who wins the Texas lottery only to quickly and irresponsibly squander it all. If you’re scratching your head, thinking, “Andrea Who?” or “What Leslie?,” that is completely understandable. Her name and this film have seemingly only emerged in the past few weeks. At the helm of this PR Hail Mary are dozens of celebrities who’ve tweeted in the last month about her incredible performance. Susan Sarandon called it a “beautiful, lil gem of a film;” Melanie Lynskey wrote that “even for her this is next level;” and Mira Sorvino said it was “absolutely stunning, wrenching and beautiful.”

Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, and Ed Norton also all reportedly hosted watch parties for To Leslie, and those watch parties have all conveniently been written up. It’s certainly surprising hype for a movie that came out in March 2022 and received almost no attention until this month.

I haven’t seen the film so I can’t speak to Riseborough’s performance, though I do like her as an actor and am sure she is talented in it. But this last-minute “grassroots” celeb-backed hype reads as a popularity contest. Also, given Hollywood’s tendency to fawn over stories about the white working class, it’s giving me, as the teens say, “the ick.” —Kady Ruth Ashcraft

Snub! Nope

Photo: Getty Images

NOPE received just as few nominations as its name unfortunately suggests. So here’s a short summary of the film with “(NOPE)” behind every thing or person I think was snubbed.

Daniel Kaluuya (NOPE) plays a shy horse handler who is trying to save his family’s horse ranch after the gory-yet-mysterious death of his father, played by Keith David Williams (NOPE). His sister, the esteemed Keke Palmer (NOPE), returns to the ranch just as a bunch of otherworldly shit starts going down. The pair is rightly confused and cautious about the extraterrestrials (NOPE) that are seemingly coming to the ranch—and desperate to save their horses (NOPE). Next door is Steven Yeun’s Ricky “Jupe” Park (NOPE) who owns a shitty and suspicious theme park. Like any carnival barker, Park is trying to profit off the likely ETs. Utter chaos ensues. It’s one of those movies that feels like you’re inside a short story that had me constantly saying to my girlfriend, “Jordan Peele’s MIND.” (Don’t watch movies with me, but also here’s one last (NOPE) because it should have gotten a screenwriting nom.) —Caitlin Cruz

Snub? James Cameron in Best Director for Avatar: The Way of Water

Photo: Getty Images

While James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, scored a best picture nomination along with noms for production design, sound, and visual effects, Cameron didn’t receive a nomination for best director—a snub in the eyes of his many fans. Personally, Cameron’s exclusion sounds about right to me; the list of those nominated for best director is already almost as white and male as it gets. And however genuinely fun and entertaining The Way of Water was, the last thing I’m particularly interested in seeing is another white guy on the list—especially one as controversial as Cameron. The man devoted a chunk of this press tour to disparaging female superheroes who aren’t pregnant, all while Indigenous critics—who gave plenty of feedback re: the first Avatar’s white savior problems—said Avatar 2 was also an offensive, reductive rendering of their history. So, it’s not much of a “snub” to me! —KC

Snub! Taylor Swift’s All Too Well for Best Live Action Short

Photo: Getty Images

Technically, Taylor was snubbed when the short list of potential contenders was released in December, sans the All Too Well: The Short Film (also commonly referred to as a “music video” lol). So we already knew 2023 wasn’t going to be the year we got to add “Oscar Winner” to Dr. Taylor Allison Swift’s resume. But still—as a longtime, dedicated fan, I can’t help but feel like not only was I, personally, robbed of an Oscar, but I was also robbed of another Swift acceptance speech wherein she announces a new album or that she’s finally established her own country or something. —LT

