Olivia Jade, a YouTuber who is super mad at her parents right now, got the greenlight on a new trademark request application after a series of punctuation issues thwarted the old one. Hey, she always said she didn’t like school.

USA today reports that the, “‘Olivia Jade’ trademark application was approved as of April 2 and will move onto the next stage of the process.” Documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office confirm this and Olivia’s determination to provide us humble plebs with makeup, cleansers, creams, masks, etc.

Olivia, 19, recovered from a fumble in a previous application, which lacked the punctuation necessary for the USPTO to understand what she was actually trying to trademark: “make-up setting spray lipstick lip gloss” sounds like a cool multi-tool from the future, but Olivia intended these to be separate entities. I don’t know, commas are hard!

Olivia, an influencer with millions of YouTube subscribers and Instagram followers, lost sponcon deals from brands like Sephora and Tresemme in the wake of a college admissions bribery scheme that implicated Olivia’s mother—actress Lori Loughlin—as well as Felicity Huffman and dozens of other parents, school administrators, and coaches.

Assuming everything else with the trademarking process runs smoothly, Olivia’s revenge may come in the form of an eyeshadow palette. Or an overly shimmery highlighter.