Image: Getty

In the wake of Lori Loughlin’s arrest for alleged involvement in a massive college admissions scheme, the squeaky-clean Hallmark Channel has dropped her from its roster of stars. Somebody, please check on the Hearties?

The Associated Press broke the news, and a representative for Crown Media confirmed the decision to Jezebel in a statement: “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.” Alas, Garage Sale Mysteries—we hardly knew ye.

Adjust your “Countdown to Christmas” power rankings accordingly. The Daily Mail is following Candace Cameron Bure, who doesn’t look particularly chatty about the whole affair. Lacey Chabert—call us anytime.