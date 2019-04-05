Image: Getty

Just when you think things can’t get worse for poor, sweet rich kid/beauty influencer/famous YouTuber Olivia Jade, you realize that having her mother, Lori Loughlin, shell out $500,000 for her and her sister to get in the University of Southern California “ruined everything.” According to Us Magazine, a source revealed:



“[Olivia] was passionate about her career, and now everything she built has imploded before her eyes. She feels they ruined everything. [Olivia] is not talking to her parents right now. [She] feels she is the victim. Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career.”

Considering that she lost her sponsorships with TRESemmé and Sephora as part of Operation Varsity Blues, there’s potentially some truth to that. But guess what? If your parents can shell out half a mill for an education you don’t actually want, something tells me you can become a professional rich person’s offspring. You don’t need a degree! I, however, would offer up my kingdom for a teary eyed, monetized, 45-minute apology video.

Hear that? It’s the sound of my Tinder bio changing to reflect Charlize Theron’s open call for a date. While promoting her forthcoming film Long Shot, in which she plays a cut-throat, no-nonsense politician and Seth Rogen stars alongside her as a rumpled journalist who quickly realizes Theron’s character used to babysit him in childhood—what a quirky and unexpected twist!—at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Theron spoke to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier. Somehow the conversation lead to Theron’s romantic life—Frazier asked if they’ve ever dated “a long shot,” which Theron immediately spit back with:

“I don’t even know what that means. What does that mean? With the movie, there’s a double entendre. I don’t think it’s just this missive of... we’re not really living in different worlds, we’re just in this moment where we meet each other where we have very different views of the world. He’s more cynical and I’ve kind of compromised. I think all relationships have an element of that where the other person makes you aware of something else.”

Well, I guess they get together in the movie? Thanks for the spoiler alert! Anyway, then Frazier suggests dating her is a real-life “long shot” and she retorts, “It’s really not. I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I’m shockingly available. I have made it very clear.”

Same, dude.

