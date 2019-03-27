Image: Getty

Olivia Jade’s problems aren’t over yet: Now, the U.S. Patent and Trademark office has rejected her trademarks on “Olivia Jade” and “Olivia Jade Beauty,” citing vague language and improper punctuation. According to WWD:



“Proper punctuation in identification is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity,” USPTO officials stated. “Commas, semicolons and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

The trademarks were apparently filed on May 3, 2018 for “goods and services” for beauty products, like “makeup kits comprised of moisturizer, primer, concealer, foundation, makeup powder, makeup pencils and eye makeup.”

The USPTO determined that these items needed more clarification.

The FBI has launched a probe into why prosecutors abruptly dropped all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett. At the same time, the Cook County State’s Attorney has sent out an email trying to find other instances in which felony charges like his—16 of them, to be precise—have been abandoned.



This story gets more bizarre with each passing day.

