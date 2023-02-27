Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner

Her stylist, Byron Javar, is sending her out in hit after hit.

By
Nora Biette-Timmons
Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Leon Bennett; Steve Granitz/Film Magic; CAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

It’s already clear that Quinta Brunson is a star. She’s won nearly every award she’s been nominated for, including two Golden Globes, one Emmy, one SAG Award, and three NAACP Image Awards. Her comedic timing is incredible, and her writing on Abbott Elementary is irreverent and cheeky without ever being mean. I know I sound like her publicist, but she really is that girl.

Now, dressing the part of a celebrity is an entirely different skill than the ones that got her all those awards, but even that Brunson has mastered with aplomb. We’re not quite yet done with red carpets for the season—we’ve still got the Independent Spirit Awards and, of course, the Oscars coming up—but after seeing her outfits at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday and the SAG Awards on Sunday, I feel confident saying Brunson is the best dressed of the 2022-2023 awards season.

That is thanks to her stylist, Byron Javar, who’s credited with every look I’ve included here and whose creative eye I’m simply in awe of. He and Brunson have created a pretty distinct look for her: Her Javar-styled outfits almost always play with texture in interesting ways, often include statement gloves, and are either strapless or long-sleeved—which suggests to me, as someone with breast tissue that fancy dresses often are not designed to accommodate, that Javar focuses on dressing Brunson in ways that flatter her body. The results are really just magical.

Read on for the looks that, in my humble opinion, make her this season’s red carpet champ. (I’ll note that some are not technically red carpet looks, but they’re amazing outfits so I thought you might want to look at them anyway.)

NAACP Image Awards in Dundas

Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

The pattern of this dress is that of a sophisticated disco ball, and it looks amazing.

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Jean-Louis Sabaji

Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

I think this may be one of my favorite red carpet looks ever, and it’s a cheeky little nod for a writer to wear a dress that is also a reference—because this has to be inspired by Venus on the Half-Shell, right? Beyond the architectural bodice, I looove the beaded fringe of the skirt; I bet this looked so cool in motion.

Golden Globes in Christian Siriano

Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage (Getty Images)

Dramatic, fun, super flattering. A dress that makes the wearer look like a star and a winner, and she’s obviously both.

On New Year’s Eve

My New Year’s Eve styling default is: what I’d usually wear (mostly, if not all, black) but with as many added sparkles as possible. Brunson and Javar (who’s tagged here, so I presume he’s responsible for this A+ getup) put together the coolest possible version of that.

Critics Choice Awards in Robert Wun

Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

The chicly over-the-top ruffles here are reminiscent of her Globes dress, and I think I prefer this one. The juxtaposition of the ruffles with the sparkly body-con dress is a dream, and the discreet sheerness makes the whole thing subtly sexy.

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, in Annakiki

The color! The pattern! The ability to wear a jacket off the shoulder and look unbothered rather than frazzled!

LACMA Art & Film Gala, in Rani Zakhem

Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Conor Duffy/Sipa USA (AP)

The color of this gown is absolutely divine, and being able to see the texture of the silk feels so lux. This looks like the evening dress version of a garden party dress, which is exactly what you should wear to an art museum gala, I think.

In Bibhu Mohapatra at the Wakanda Forever premiere

Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney (Getty Images)

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an unstated theme executed so well.

For the Humanitas Prize in Christopher John Rogers

I primarily included this to point out that Brunson can wear the hell out of Christopher John Rogers’ bright colors and dramatic silhouettes.

At a pre-Emmys party in Peggy Hartanto

Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA (AP)

The dress alone risks looking a little too Jackie O, but the addition of scalloped over-elbow gloves? Adorable.

The Emmys in custom Dolce & Gabbana

Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

This look, in September, combines many of the Brunson/Javar favorites: strapless, dramatic leg slit, over-the-elbow gloves, contrasting textures. But repeatedly drawing on a handful of style choices that work for you is not lazy; it’s just good practice. When there’s a very strong chance you’re going to be accepting an award (which she did at the Emmys), you want to look amazing but also feel like yourself. She and Javar more than pulled that off here.

Elle Women in Hollywood in Carolina Herrera

Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP (AP)

Another dress that combines a classic silhouette with an edgy detail (the bustier element) and some fun (the colorful layers).

ESPYs in Prabal Gurung

Image for article titled Quinta Brunson Is Already My Awards Season Red Carpet Winner
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA (AP)

One thing about me: I will be obsessed with something covered in feathers. So even this wasn’t technically awards season (the ESPYs are in July), I’m including this look, because it’s yet another example of her ability to dominate a red carpet. (She wore another feather dress in People a month later that is also just delightful.)

