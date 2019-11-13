John Legend, Who Looks Like a Literal Baby, Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019

Welcome John Legend—musician, member of the prestigious EGOT club, Donald Trump nemesis, lesser half to Chrissy Teigen and Christmas-obses sive—to a new, exclusive group of hunks and Blake Shelton: he’s been crowned People Magazines’s Sexist Man Alive 2019. Legend takes the title from Idris Elba last year, which would be fine if the former man didn’t look so much like a human baby. Allow me to explain.

Back in 2015, Jezebel’s Clover Hope noticed that a picture of a baby that looks shockingly similar to John Legend kept popping up online. TMZ even confused the image for the real John Legend, which sparked both confusion and years of people sending him and his wife photos of babies that look like him. In 2017, Teigen implored her Twitter audience to stop bombarding her with photos of babies that look like John because “JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM.” It was funny. I doubt there was a cessation.

I’ve always found John Legend to be more “cute” and less “sexy,” probably because he does really, truly look like a baby and the only sexy baby in existence is from a 30 Rock skit. I also believe he’d agree with me. When interviewed by People about his initial reactions to the Sexiest Man Alive title, he said, “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure. Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

I assume they cut him off right before he cried, “I’m a very sexy baby!”

Congrats to John Legend.