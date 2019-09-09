Photo: Getty

Consider my brain officially broken, as I have nothing clever to write about Twitter user Chrissy Teigen and famous husband John Legend feuding with Donald Trump over a Lester Holt special on MSNBC. While we used to consider such ridiculous news items concerning the President as rife for mockery, it’s been almost four years. Now they read to me as intended: humorless, exhausting, and an almost unbearable waste of time. Regardless, it began (as most things do nowadays) with a series of tweets from the President:



When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done [...] But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor” @LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.

Teigen, who was not mentioned in the special, was quick to respond: “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.” Her husband later joined in, begging Melania to “please praise this man” so that he did not spend his weekends “hate watching MSNBC.” If you listen hard enough, you can hear the “foul-mouthed” t-shirts being screen printed as you read this. And with the news trending on Twitter, hopefully Teigen will sell a few cookbooks in the process. [ET]

Advertisement

A key psychiatrist in Britney Spears’s conservatorship has died as the legal battle surrounding her conservatorship escalates. As TMZ reports, Dr. Timothy Benson died in Santa Monica on August 24. It’s unclear how long he treated Spears, but some have connected him to her sudden hospitalization earlier this year. Which, coincidentally, is the subject of a report ordered by the judge. Per the outlet:



The evaluation was ordered after questions were raised over Britney entering a mental health facility earlier this year. Sources connected to Jamie claim the medicine she was taking had lost its efficacy, and doctors were struggling to find a new combination. But, others say they were baffled by what they felt was a sudden turn — they say Britney was going full steam ahead with a new show, and then suddenly became all but incapacitated.

Advertisement

Sources also tell TMZ that friends and family had raised “concerns” over Dr. Benson’s other jobs, like “working with NBA and NFL teams inspiring athletes to achieve success.” They claim that Britney needed someone full-time to work on her “serious mental health issues.” A court-ordered evaluator has spent the last three months looking into these concerns, and an official report is expected in the next ten days. Meanwhile, Britney’s case manager Jodi Montgomery has stepped in as conservator after Jamie Spears asked the judge to “temporarily relieve him” of the conservator role until January. Not only is he too sick to carry out the duties, but Kevin Federline has a temporary restraining order on him for (allegedly) putting his hands on Sean, his son with Britney. A hearing Monday will hopefully untangle this mess. [TMZ]

