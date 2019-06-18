Image: via Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are two very pretty (and fun!) people who live in a nice home with cute children and at least one piano. And yet, they are still just like you and me, in that they have each discovered that spending an exorbitant amount of time with one specific person can occasionally make you rethink your stance on murder.

It’s true: Teigen and Legend fight. Page Six reports that at a Cannes Lions Twitter Beach panel on Tuesday, Teigen told Twitter CMO Leslie Berland that she and Legend had been “fighting all day,” for a very good reason.

“You know those days … where every little thing annoys you. He keeps stepping on my feet. We keep having the same fight over and over again where he doesn’t listen to something I said weeks ago and he pretends I never said it.”

Legend was in the audience, and Berland, a real trickster, invited him to greet Teigen onstage. It got awkward:

“I hate him today,” she quipped before sarcastically greeting him with, “Hi, baby.”

Things are allegedly fine—Legend reportedly kissed Teigen onstage and told the crowd, “She still loves me,”—but perhaps someone could point out to them that there’s a better life possible, with room for lots more pianos.

I am not sure who needs to hear this, but apparently Olivia Jade had a boyfriend, then broke up with her boyfriend, and is now hanging out with that boyfriend.

The details are thus, per Us Weekly:

An insider told Us Weekly that the pair were chatting as they strolled L.A.’s Sunset Boulevard on Friday, June 14. “Olivia and Jackson seemed carefree and were laughing,” the source noted. The former couple’s reunion was likely inevitable: A separate source told Us that the two “run in the same circles and still share a lot of mutual friends.”

The two ended things not long after the never-ending news of Operation Varsity Blues broke, and they are not back together, but “are still friendly,” per Us Weekly’s “source.”(Former) influencers—just like us!

