Welcome (Back) to Jezebel's Horny Week

In the Year of Our Lord 2022, Jezebel launched our first annual Horny Week, a package (no pun intended) pegged (pun intended) to Valentine’s Day, but dedicated mostly to all those unbridled sexual feelings that occur outside of loving, monogamous relationships.

We brought you a meaty look at pop culture’s dicksplosion. We brought you a thoughtful reported feature feature on the most tender lovers of the animal kingdom. We brought you a personal essay on the unbearable horniness of getting sober. We revealed the absolute worst dates we’ve ever been on and the moments we first realized we were horny.

We considered coming up with a new theme for Valentine’s Day 2023, but the reality is, we haven’t blown our load yet on horny content; there’s just so much left to say. So again, we bring you Horny Week. Watch this space: There is so much to cum.