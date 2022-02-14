We went to the club on our first date.

At first, it was good—so good that I texted him from the Mermaid Inn’s bathroom something like, “I’m having a great time.”

“Same :),” he replied from the table. For the sake of the night’s narrative, we should have ended it after dinner. Then it would have been a good date. It only turned into a bad date after, which trashed the night but spared my future from ever seeing this guy again. Bad dates can be good things.



After dinner we went to his friend’s place for drinks. I didn’t particularly want to do this or like the friend after I’d met him, but he lived at Union Square so I figured I’d stop by with my date before hopping on the L train back to Brooklyn. While I tiptoed up to drunkenness, they convinced me to go to a club with them—Marquee had relaunched and was temporarily hot (on Thursdays I think). Fine. We walk in and within minutes, two guys I’d hooked up with (separately) together said hi to me (I guess it was their night to hook-up). They were on some kind of something. My date did not like this. I don’t think I ever grasped what his rationale was—the interaction was brief and not overly flirtatious. I ran into two people in the club that I previously had sex with. It’s called being gay in New York, look it up.

Nonetheless, in response my date refused to talk to me, at which point I should have taken the hint to hang out with the friendly guys or, more sensibly, just go home. Instead, I pled my case to my date outside the club after begging him to meet me out there. At the time, I’d had a series of bad dates and connections that just wouldn’t cohere, and for whatever reason I needed to prove to myself that one could. After way too much effort, my date agreed that we’d continue our hang, only to become immediately incensed when my former hook-ups smiled at me or some kind or minor shit back inside the club. At that I finally took my cue to leave and never talked to him again. He went on to appear on a reality show with some notoriety. I did not.—Rich Juzwiak