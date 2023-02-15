Horny Jail Welcomes the Class of 2023

There’s only one place on Earth fit for those who can’t keep it in their pants for the duration of a Zoom meeting, and that’s behind metaphorical bars . That’s right, we are back with another installment of Horny Jail, in which we sentence the naughtiest of the naughty to jail time for being entirely too horny on main.



Whether it’s an artist who ( accidentally?) created an erotic civil rights statue, NBA designers who made “CUNT” jerseys, or male public figures who use social media to watch porn (seriously, we do not want to be unwillingly subjected to your pornographic tastes in the middle of the work day), we’re picking up where we left off in 2o22 to bring you a lineup of dirt bags who’ve failed to keep their sex drives in line this year .

Time to put your hands where I can see them, wankers: You’ve been caught nasty-handed.