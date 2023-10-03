Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Their 3 Kids

Grimes has sued Elon Musk to establish a “ parental relationship” between herself and their three shared kids, per legal documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday. The singer filed the petition in court in California late last week, after she all but threatened to sue the “X” owner in September, claiming he wasn’t letting her see their youngest son, Techno “Tau” Maximus. Grimes does not appear to be asking for child support or custody rights, but merely legal recognition of her as the kids’ parent. Musk still hasn’t responded to the suit.



Grimes’ suit doesn’t seem particularly abnormal—she and Musk aren’t and have never been married, which could require a court to recognize her as the children’s parent, Page Six notes. That said, the timing of this legal action, coming shortly after she threatened to sue Musk via a since-deleted tweet, is certainly interesting.

Advertisement

Musk and Grimes share son X AE A-XII (“X”), born in May 2020; daughter Exa Dark Sideræl (“Y”), born via surrogate in December 2021; and Tau, born via surrogate at an unknown time. Tau was only revealed to the world last month via the new biography of Musk by Walter Isaacson.



When Isaacson recently shared a photo of Musk and his twins with his Neuralink employee Shivon Zillis on Twitter, Grimes tweeted, “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.” ( Per Isaacson’s biography, Zillis and Musk’s twins—born in December 2021 but kept a secret until last summer—were born without Grime s’ knowledge . Zillis gave birth in the same maternity ward where Musk and Grimes’ surrogate for their second child, Exa, was staying just down the hall.) Referring to Zillis and Musk’s twins, Grimes continued, “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Within days of Grimes’ tweet, she and Zillis exchanged several tweets very publicly burying what ever hatchet there was between them and assuring the very concerned public that they’d worked out their communication problems.

Whatever comes next in Musk and Grimes’ parental relationship, pretty much every revelation about it thus far has convinced me personally to never have kids with this man. In addition to allegedly not letting Grimes see their son, Musk also apparently took photos of Grimes mid-C-section during X AE A-XII‘s birth and sent them to family and friends. Grimes has referred to their relationship as being akin to an “internship,” though, oddly enough, she meant this in a complimentary way. The whole ordeal of keeping his family with another woman—his employee—secret from her also doesn’t sound great.

Advertisement

Musk, an adamant fearmonger about the supposedly declining birth rate, is a father of 11 children, including one child by his first wife Justine Musk who died at 10 weeks. He shares three with Grimes, two with Zillis, and five with Justine, including one daughter who no longer has a relationship with him.