We’ve known for months that Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, is—unsurprisingly—estranged from his 18-year-old daughter, Vivian. In June, Vivian—now known as Vivian Jenna Wilson—was granted a name and gender change on her birth certificate. According to court documents, the teen emphatically stated the following: “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Now, via a new Financial Times interview, Musk got chatty over a frozen margarita—a “slushy with alcohol”—and shared an amusing theory as to why Vivian isn’t quite ready to break out the baseball mitt and play catch with dear, old disgusting dad. In short: American neo-Marxists and their “takeover” of “elite schools and universities.”

“It’s full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” Musk told the newspaper. “It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children.]

While it would be perfectly valid one, I’m going to wager that neo-Marxism isn’t the only reason Musk’s 18-year-old transgender daughter hates him. Musk is a self-proclaimed Republican who has called pronouns an “esthetic nightmare” and criticized gender affirmation surgery. And o f his estran gement from his daughter , Musk simply commented : “Can’t win them all.” Yes, folks, it’s stories like these that further deepen my gratitude for my Midwest dentist dad, a man who can only embarrass me by penning a lengthy Facebook post—a magnum OPE-us, if you will—about how proud he is of me, when even when I write things like this.

Like Nick Cannon, Musk, who we’ve previously speculated has a “breeding kink,” has fathered 10 children—that we’re aware of—and despite the fact that at least one of them despises him, if he’s anything like his father, more of his seed will likely not be spared in the future.

Fortunately, with swimmers like his and given names like, X Æ A-12, we’re bound to see at least a few more publicly denounce him for years to come. Silver linings!

It’s official: Both Kanye “Ye” West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts are locked after his latest posts in a series of social media diatribes which have devolved to naked anti-semitism.

Over the weekend, the rapper and designer was first barred from Instagram after he posted a since-removed screenshot of a text conversation with who appeared to be Sean “Diddy” Combs. Captioned, “Jesus is Jew,” the exchange reportedly showed West accusing Combs of being “controlled” by Jewish people.

After he was restricted from the platform, he swiftly took to Twitter for the first time since 2020. West posted a photo of himself and Mark Zuckerberg, writing: “Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram.” Apparently though, that wasn’t enough for West, who then proceeded to, once again, deploy anti-semitic sentiments.

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The post, which has since been removed by Twitter violation of its policies, also stated that West was, “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.” According to a Twitter spokesperson, his account, which is still accessible for other users, was locked on Sunday.

In a tweet, the Anti-Defamation League wrote: “Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide at antisemitism.adl.org. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest’s comments recently, and it’s dangerous.”

Scores of celebrities, including John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Antonoff and Sarah Silverman, have since sounded off on the hateful rant.

Oh, and House Republicans left this tweet up, continuing to claim him proudly as one of their own .

