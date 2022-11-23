A budding romance between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski has taken the internet by storm for the last week, from their first DeuxMoi spotting to the inevitable paparazzi shots. And here’s a new update that may or may not be exciting for you, pending your own relationship status and where you stand on this one : Ratajkowski has been linked yet again to the handsome New York DJ with whom she was last seen galavanting about town on the back of his motorcycle and making out . PageSix reports DJ Orazio Rispo was spotted outside Ratajkowski’s West Village apartment on Monday night.

It seems, true to Ratajkowski’s word in recent interviews, she’s enjoying being single and dating around right now, as she should after recently exiting a four-year marriage in July. Whatever is or isn’t going on between Ratajkowski and Davidson, they clearly aren’t exclusive.

The pair was first linked earlier this month when DeuxMoi posted the tip, “EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE TOGETHER HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLL” and claimed, “his hands were alllll over her and they’re clearly hooking up.” Shortly after, sources close to the model and comedian confirmed the two are “seeing each other” to People and Us Weekly. And then, like clockwork, within days, they were photographed embracing outside Davidson’s Brooklyn apartment on his birthday last week.

Nonetheless, if Rispo and Ratajkowski are continuing to hang out, she and Davidson are both clearly still available. So, if you’re interested in either of them, do what you need to do to make that happen, I guess!

As enthusiastically as I might support celebrity x normie pairings, the recent wave of famous people breaking up certainly leaves Davidson and Ratajkowski with a slate of romantic options that might be more relatable to them. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles reportedly split last week after two years together, as did Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Ratajkowski’s recent TikToks imply she’s interested in dating women. The door seems wide open for things to get pretty interesting this holiday season.

I could see Ratajkowski getting with Wilde, Styles, Jenner, or Booker, though I respectfully hope she’ll leave the Suns shooting guard to other more interested parties. She and Wilde share similar brands of celebrity feminism, Styles has a pretty extensive history of dating models, and Jenner and Ratajkowski already hang out pretty regularly anyway. It all lines up.

As for Davidson, I could see things being complicated between him and his ex Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, but frankly, that sounds like a ratings bonanza for The Kardashians, and momager Kris Jenner might just see the value in a Pete x Kendall plotline. He could also be the perfect rebound for Ms. Wilde, given his well-documented history of dating women who are slightly older than him. And, seeing as we’re all pretty much accustomed to Davidson dating every famous woman on god’s green earth, the drama surrounding a romance between him and Wilde would probably be pretty minimal. After the media circus surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, I’d imagine drama-free is more Wilde’s speed right now.

As an alternative, Davidson, Ratajkowski, Wilde, Styles, Jenner, and Booker could all just go poly together. And, what the hell, why not throw in Gisele Bündchen and her hot new jiu jitsu-master boy toy in the mix, too! Davidson was probably going to get around to dating all of them, eventually, and Ratajkowski is, as she put it, in her “bitch era” at the present. Hell yes, LFG.