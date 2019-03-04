Image: Backgrid

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are two grown adults in a romantic relationship—and they will shamelessly make out at hockey games and wherever else they damn well please, as is their right.

Davidson and Beckinsale (how do you mash-up their names to make one moniker? Kete? ...Pate?) had their arms around each other as they emerged from their car on their way into Madison Square Garden. If that may sounds like perfectly standard behavior for a couple—it is, and it hints that Davidson and Beckinsale aren’t necessarily going to hide from the paparazzi and a public eager to know details of their relationship any longer. Once seated at the hockey game, the two were photographed smooching—in at least one instance, with a generous amount of tongue. Whose tongue it was (see below) is ambiguous.

I see that smile, Beckinsale—you can’t fake that! The two seem to be really enjoying each other’s company, and that is nice. Let them kiss; my rights to make out in public are tied up in theirs.

How long do you think Katy Perry was waiting to tell someone how she met Orlando Bloom on national television? During the American Idol premiere on Sunday night, Perry, who is a judge, had this to say when a contestant said she worked at In-N-Out Burger (per People):

“Can I tell you one thing that is kind of sweet?” Perry asked the room. “I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!’

Who knew the sweet smell of a greasy cheeseburger would lead, years later, to these two being engaged to be married? ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!

Jeez, Jessica Simpson is back from the hospital for the fourth time in two months, after being treated for bronchitis while pregnant. Let this woman rest!



