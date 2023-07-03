All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week

As we prep our grills, make our potato salads, and source last-minute fireworks, many celebrities are eschewing the patriotic festivities—and when America is in this state, who can blame them? Instead, they’ve jetted off to Paris to attend the fall/winter haute couture shows, which sounds like a much more suitable time for a celebrity.



On Monday, Schiaparelli, Dior, Thom Browne, and Rahul Mishra showed their collections. Click through to see what everyone from Cardi B to Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn wore.