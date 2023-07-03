All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week

Fashion

All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week

Cardi B, Natalie Portman, Camila Cabello, and more flocked to the City of Light, outfitted in everything from feathered cloaks to Emily Gilmore suits.

By
Nora Biette-Timmons
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Getty Images

As we prep our grills, make our potato salads, and source last-minute fireworks, many celebrities are eschewing the patriotic festivities—and when America is in this state, who can blame them? Instead, they’ve jetted off to Paris to attend the fall/winter haute couture shows, which sounds like a much more suitable time for a celebrity.

Advertisement

On Monday, Schiaparelli, Dior, Thom Browne, and Rahul Mishra showed their collections. Click through to see what everyone from Cardi B to Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn wore.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Cardi B, part 1

Cardi B, part 1

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Arnold Jerocki (Getty Images)

Cardi B arrived in a cloak that I imagine she was given when she was crowned queen of the ravens. I love everything about this accessory; I just hope she wasn’t too hot. (The highs were in the mid-70s today in Paris.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Cardi B, part 2

Cardi B, part 2

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage (Getty Images)

I’m sorry, I just had to include her look sans cloak. When it comes to celebs at fashion shows, there’s nothing I love more than Cardi B having an absolute blast; this photo is exhibit A—note how perfect this dress is for her, and how wonderful her accessories are—and I’d now like to direct your attention to exhibit B.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Pierre Suu (Getty Images)

Ms. Ross attended the Schiaparelli show on Monday in an outfit from my dream wardrobe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Georges Hobeika

The Selling Sunset star looks like a capital-C Celebrity here, and she’s sporting what I like to call “mermaid hair” (its boob-covering function is more obvious from other angles).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Jacopo Raule (Getty Images)

Chic! How I wish I had more occasions to wear hats like this.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Chiara Ferragni and Fabio Maria Damato

Chiara Ferragni and Fabio Maria Damato

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Jacopo Raule (Getty Images)

Chiara here is a Fashion Lady—former model, blogger, etc.—but I especially wanted to share this photo for Fabio’s shoulders and biceps. He’s been putting in the work at the gym and I just want him to know we recognize it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Pierre Suu (Getty Images)

I absolutely love the contrasting textures she’s wearing to the Iris Van Herpen show. Delicate and tough—very Arya, to be honest. (Also, I just want to express how grateful I am that we’re in a comfy shoe era. I’m sure fashion will move on soon but for now, my dogs are grateful.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Pierre Suu (Getty Images)

Speaking of Game of Thrones stars... Another win in the minimalist, pantsuit version of what Nicky Hilton’s wearing. Gwen here is also attending the Schiaparelli show, and her shoes are the perfect nod to her past role as the lady knight, Brienne of Tarth.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Liya Kebede

Liya Kebede

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Jacopo Raule (Getty Images)

The model looks amazing, but I guess that isn’t surprising when you look amazing in clothes for a living.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Pierre Suu (Getty Images)

This looks like something a spaceship captain of the future would wear to a Galaxy Gala. Also, her bangs are perfect.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis (Getty Images)

This Dior dress is beautiful and very cute—but not quite so cute that it crosses the line to twee. Would also be a perfect bridal dress for an afternoon wedding.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis (Getty Images)

My tall queen. I love each individual part of this outfit, and it almost works, but it looks like she felt a little underdressed as she ran out of the house so she threw on a veil.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis (Getty Images)

This is an outfit her White Lotus character would be wearing after she quit journalism for good and began attending charity luncheons and cocktail parties. That’s not necessarily a knock, but this is veering a bit into Emily Gilmore territory.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Image for article titled All the Celebs Trading in July 4th for Paris Haute Couture Week
Photo: Getty Images

We will forever stan the naked dress, especially ones that free the nipple—and Ora went two for two at the Alaïa show on Sunday.

Advertisement

16 / 16