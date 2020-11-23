Photo : Victor Chavez ( Getty Images )

How else to say it? Bad Bunny has coronavirus. His rep confirmed the news on Monday, just a day after the reggae ton star won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album at Sunday night’s American Music Awards, recognitions he accepted remotely.

Bad Bunny was also supposed to perform live at the award show, but ended up canceling “without explanation,” according to the Associated Press. Now we know!

His publicist says he’s symptom-free as of Monday, but that’s all the information we haves so far . It goes without saying that we hope Bad Bunny gets well soon and that his weeks in quarantine pass quickly. H e was generous enough to give us two albums this year (and a crocs collab!) , so karma is definitely on his side.

This is definitely a thirst trap, but is it a revenge thirst trap?

The Daily Mail reports that a recent series of Sofia Richie bikini Instagram pics have arrived on the heels of the 22-year-old unfollowing ex Scott Disick’s new girlfriend, model Amelia Gray, who is famously 19 years old.

Posts of Richie hanging out in a bathing suit are a staple on her feed, so it doesn’t seem clear that this one in particular was intended to send a message to Disick. And if it is, fine! After all, what is the right way to respond to an ex’s penchant for finding younger and younger girlfriends?

Lorde finds social media as crazy-making as the rest of us, but she had the good sense to divest in 2018 (with a few exceptions). [ People

