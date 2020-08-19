Scott Disick and Sofia Richie...Done for Good?

Image : Getty

While it’s impossible to keep track of the status of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship, the tab s are reporting that the two are really, truly done this time, even though we’ve heard that before and there’s no good reason to believe it now. According to E!:



“They have been off and on for two months,” the insider told E!. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

As has been speculated, the age difference between them may have had something to do with the split.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the source continued. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

It’s time for them to move on. It’s time for us to move on. We all need to move on. Or not, because they’re probably just going to get back together again and continue this until one of them dies. We’ve all been there. [E!]

Oprah is giving her employees Election Day off in order to honor “those who fought and continue to fight for our rights.”



“This will give my team the necessary time to put on their masks, get to the polls, cast their ballots, and volunteer,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. “I challenge other companies to do the same because this might be the most important election of our lives. Together we can overcome all obstacles in order to exercise our right to vote.”



Everyone should do this! Make Election Day a holiday, for chrissakes!