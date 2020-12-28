Covid-Cautious Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Built 'a Secure Studio on a Former Top-Secret Military Base'

After scaring the shit out of the crew of the latest Mission Impossible film—screaming and berating them, reportedly on multiple occasions, for breaking covid-19 protocols and inspiring many to quit—actor Tom Cruise has reportedly built “a secure studio on a former top-secret military base... a former tank design base in Longcross in Surrey,” according to Page Six.
Will filming on a military base secure Cruise and crew from the coronavirus? I’m not sure. They could always try shooting the virus... has anyone done that yet? [Page Six]
Beyoncé is apparently offering “$5,000 grants to help people facing foreclosures or evictions due to the housing crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” according to CNN, and that rules. One hundred people will receive the aid in late January.
“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” a press release read. “The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”
It is wonderful, and acutely distressing, to see her accomplish what our federal government has failed to do. As CNN points out, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities’s analysis of Census data determined that at least 9.2 million renters are behind on rent, and once moratoriums are lifted, they will be expected to pay back that rent—which means millions run the risk of losing their homes. If only there was some “body of persons that constitutes the governing authority of a nation,” this nation, that could help... [CNN]
- Someone give Shia LaBeouf’s new “girlfriend” Margaret Qualley a clue. [Us Weekly]
- Cardi B says Kulture is obsessed with Peppa Pig, and it’s not cool. [Billboard]
- Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell had a baby girl, named her Powerful Queen Cannon. [Bossip]
- Jessie J was hospitalized over the holidays, suffering from Meniere’s syndrome. “I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” she said on Instagram. [Entertainment Weekly]
- Taylor Swift has been erased from Nashville’s famed “Legends Corner” mural; replaced by Brad Paisley (of Nationwide Insurance commercial fame). He’s on your side. [Page Six]
- Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City, the worst Real Housewives franchise (fight me), underwent a breast augmentation and lift over the holidays. Merry Xmas to that woman! [Us Weekly]
- Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton say that watching the show back is “intense,” I think being reminded that Love Is Blind took place in 2020 is “intense.” [The Guardian]
DISCUSSION
I wonder if Cruise has thought about this simple method for ensuring the safety of the film crew during a pandemic: Not filming during a pandemic. Because you know who on the set of Mission Impossible is guilty of routinely and flagrantly violating pandemic safety best practices? Tom Cruise. Because they don’t wear masks when they are filming scenes, they aren’t consistently adhering to social distancing rules during scenes, obviously, they are talking, they are often indoors, etc. You can say what you want about two crew members, who were apparently masked, getting closer than six feet for some period of time, which is what set Cruise off on his tirade, but Cruise himself, as the star actor of the movie, is probably the biggest single violator of safety protocols on that set. There isn’t really any way to safely film a live action film during a pandemic (especially not in Italy and England where this thing is apparently being filmed), and so Tom Cruise can miss me with screaming at the crew members he is forcing to work for violations that pale in comparison to the very act of filming during a pandemic.