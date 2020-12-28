Covid-Cautious Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Built 'a Secure Studio on a Former Top-Secret Military Base'

Image : ANDREA PATTARO/AFP ( Getty Images )

After scaring the shit out of the crew of the latest Mission Impossible film— screaming and berating them, reportedly on multiple occasions, for breaking covid-19 protocols and inspiring many to quit—actor Tom Cruise has reportedly built “a secure studio on a former top-secret military base... a former tank design base in Longcross in Surrey,” according to Page Six.

Will filming on a military base secure Cruise and crew from the coronavirus? I’m not sure. They could always try shooting the virus... has anyone done that yet? [Page Six]

Image : Allen Berezovsky ( Getty Images )

Beyoncé is apparently offering “$5,000 grants to help people facing foreclosures or evictions due to the housing crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” according to CNN, and that rules. One hundred people will receive the aid in late January.

“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” a press release read. “The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”

It is wonderful, and acutely distressing, to see her accomplish what our federal government has failed to do. As CNN points out, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities’s analysis of Census data determined that at least 9.2 million renters are behind on rent, and once moratoriums are lifted, they will be expected to pay back that rent—which means millions run the risk of losing their homes. If only there was some “body of persons that constitutes the governing authority of a nation,” this nation, that could help... [CNN]