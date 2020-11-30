Felicity Huffman Is a Working Actor Again

Photo : Joseph Prezioso/AFP ( Getty Images )

Felicity Huffman has a new acting gig, her first after serving 11 days of a 14-day prison sentence last year for her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal.

Huffman, best known for her role in Desperate Housewives, will star in an ABC comedy inspired by Susan Savage, the woman who inherited the minor league baseball team the Sacramento River Cats. Huffman will play Savage in what Deadline calls a “funny, surprising and occasionally heartbreaking half-ho ur about love, loss, family and Triple-A baseball.”

It sounds like a dud to me, but apparently Huffman hasn’t signed onto the job out of desperation for work. According to Deadline, the actress has been “heavily courted for TV series and pilots” since finishing her brief prison sentence.

Needless to say, most formerly incarcerated people aren’t welcomed back into the workforce so enthusiastically.

Nathan Apodaca, the TikTok skateboarder who went viral for his video singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” has moved out of the RV he’d been living in and into a five-bedroom home.



According to People, the purchase was made possible by fans who donated to Apodaca after learning of his living situation, as well as sponcon deals Apodaca got after acquiring a manager, like this one, for Fashion Nova:

The whole thing is very nice, even if the basic premise that no one should have to bank on internet virality to enjoy a comfortable life still holds. Apodaca told People he’s excited to have his entire family under one roof.

“I went and picked up my youngest daughter yesterday and it’s just amazing. She actually has her own room,” he said. “Before, when I was in my RV, she would go stay with my mom or my sister, and still come over and visit in the daytime and then go because I didn’t have no room, you know? So it’s just awesome. “

