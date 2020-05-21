Aunt Becky and Mossimo (of the Target Mossimos) Will Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Image : AP

In the 14 months since charges were filed against Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in the college admissions scandal, crime hats have been worn, sponsorship deals dropped, and television careers have all but ended. Now, according to the LA Times, the pair has reached a plea agreement. So what’s the finale for this saga entail? According to the plea agreement: two months’ prison time for Loughlin, five months for Giannulli, and a combined total of $400,000, alongside 350 hours of community service.

The LA Times reports that U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement:

“These defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions.”

The next step will be getting district judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to accept the terms of the plea, which means there’s a chance this initial agreement might be rejected. If he does accept, however, the LA Times reports that prosecutors will nix the couple’s other charges: money laundering and bribery. [LA Times]

Olivier Sarkozy, Mary-Kate Olsen’s soon to be ex-husband, would rather she to sit at home and act like window dressing, according to a source in People. Work, art, getting photographed front row at your own fashion show—apparently that’s just for husbands! The source explains:

“Mary-Kate is extremely hard working and focused on her business. Her work schedule is beyond disciplined. She is the type of person who would never complain about a 12 hour work day. Olivier never understood her drive and passion. He would have loved to have a stay-at-home wife.”

Of course she wants a divorce! This man doesn’t want a wife, he obviously wants a trophy, or maybe a nice vase to place on a marble plinth somewhere. [People]