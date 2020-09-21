Aunt Becky Picked Her Own Prison, Which Offers Pilates, Yoga, Crochet, Ceramics, and Guitar Theory

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

In August, when Aunt Becky (actor Lori Loughlin) was sentenced to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, and participate in 100 hours of community service for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, she made a few requests: to let her husband, Mossimo Giannulli ( of the Target Mossimos), serve at a different time so their adult daughters would have one parent around , to and let her pick the prison. According to US Weekly, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton approved the second request, and Loughlin is off to a medium-security prison, the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, which is close to her home. It also sounds like a nice vacation.

According to Vulture, the prison houses only 300 inmates and “offers Pilates, yoga, cross training, spinning, and step aerobics as daily exercise programs, in addition to crochet, beading, painting, ceramics, and origami as crafts. If Loughlin fancies, she can also take classes in guitar theory, nutrition, wellness, calisthenics, and… song writing.” Is she going to camp?



LeBron James also found these conditions to be absurd, delving into the discourse over the weekend when he learned Loughlin was able to pick her prison. “I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying!,” he posted on Instagram, Deadline reports. “Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL!” Award-winning actor Viola Davis echoed his feelings in the comments. “Whaaaaatttt???!!! Uhh….is it punishment if you get to choose? Is she going to choose her meal,” she wrote.

My issue, of course, is not in the creature comforts provided by this particular prison—it’s that those should be available to all inmates, not just the rich and famous and white. Anyway, Aunt Becky must surrender before 2 p.m. on November 19. I’m excited to see if her prison fashion game pales in comparison to Martha Stewart’s hand-knit sweater poncho or Felicity Huffman’s stylish green jumpsuit.