Image : JOSEPH PREZIOSO ( Getty Images )

Welp, the day is finally here. Aunt Becky’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, Mossimo of the Target Mossimos, is going to jail for his involvement in the college admissions scandal.

On Friday morning, Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, and made to conduct 250 hours of community service. He received two years of supervised release, as well. Prosecutors recommended Giannulli receive a more severe sentence than Becky (actor Lori Loughlin) during the sentencing memorandum because he was the “more active participant in the scheme,” BuzzFeed reports.

Boston federal Judge Nathan Gorton accepted the terms of Giannulli’s plea deal over Zoom, according to Page Six. “I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughter, my wife and others,” Giannulli told the court. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I’m ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.” He has to self-surrender by November 19, and has asked to serve at a federal prison in Lompoc, California.

Loughlin’s sentencing is expect to take place later today.

In Spring 2019, Aunt Becky and her husband got caught dropping $500,000 in bribes to gain admission for their daughters Olivia Jade and “the other one” (Isabella Rose Giannulli) into the University of Southern California. The couple pled not guilty, then, a year later, pled guilty, reaching a plea agreement 14-months after charges were first filed. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jade and the other one might’ve been in on the scam all along, proving that being rich really makes people think they’re above the law. (And more often than not, they are.)

Now all that’s left is to see if his sentence will be shortened—actor Felicity Huffman, after all, was released after serving 11 days of her 14-day prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal last year. Who says the same fate won’t benefit Aunt Becky’s husband?

Update, 3:03 pm: U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton has accepted Loughlin’s plea deal over a videoconference. She will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, and participate in 100 hours of community service, according to AP. “[Loughlin] was focused on getting what she wanted, no matter how and no matter the cost,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell told the court, adding that prison time was necessary to ensure that “everyone no matter your status is accountable in our justice system.”