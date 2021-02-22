Armie Hammer Isn't Going Away Just Yet

Image : Noam Galai ( Getty Images )

Even though actor Armie Hammer currently faces multiple abuse accusa tions from a handful of women, including emotional abuse, sexual coercion, physical abuse, knife scars, and bruises, he’s not leaving the silver screen just yet. According to Page Six, Hammer’s next film, Crisis, co-starring Gary Oldman (accused of violently hit his ex-wife with a phone receiver and making anti-Semitic comments) and Evangeline Lilly (once a covid-19 denier who compared social distancing to “Marshall Law” [sic] ) will be released March 5. This is despite the fact that Hammer has resigned from two of his other forthcoming roles: Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez, and The Offer, a show about the making of The Godfather. He was also dropped by WME, his talent agency.

“One executive familiar with the film and its distributors,” as Page Six describes its source, said, “It would have taken too many months to reshoot [Hammer’s] role. They don’t want to spend the kind of money it would take to hire another actor, delay the release, do all the reshoots. This movie doesn’t have that large a budget. It would take two to three months.”

There’s also reason to believe Hammer will appear in another forthcoming film, Death on the Nile, based on an Agatha Christie novel and starring Annette Bening, Gal Gadot, and Jennifer Saunders, because it was due last summer—prior to the accusations against Hammer coming to light. Those originated from supposedly leaked Instagram DMs last month, in which Hammer allegedly described gruesome cannibalistic desires. “If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?” read one quote . “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you.”

“It would be tough to cut Armie’s part since he’s the romantic lead that triggers the whole plot of women fighting over him,” an insider who worked on Death on the Nile said. “Trust me. Armie is a charming snake in the movie. I’m not sure the controversy will hurt.”

Tell that to his accusers . [Page Six]

Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn are pissed about the Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick HBO docu series Allen V. Farrow, which follows Dylan Farrow’s disturbing accusations of child sexual abuse against Allen .

A spokesperson for Allen told Deadline:

These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so. As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.

Ziering and Dick say they did reach out to Allen and Previn, and that thhey declined to participate.

In 1992, an e lementary-school aged Dylan Farrow told her mother Mia that Allen molested her. In 2014, she published a letter in The New York Times detailing her accusations , writing, “When I was seven years old, Woody Allen took me by the hand and led me into a dim, closet-like attic on the second floor of our house. He told me to lay on my stomach and play with my brother’s electric train set. Then he sexually assaulted me. He talked to me while he did it, whispering that I was a good girl, that this was our secret, promising that we’d go to Paris and I’d be a star in his movies.”

Allen has consistently denied the allegations by saying it would be “illogical” for him to have assaulted his child.

Which reminds me... remember when he said he “should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement... I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses, not one of them has ever complained about me; not a single complaint. I’ve employed women in the top capacity for years and we’ve always paid them the equal of men. I’ve done everything the Me Too movement would love to achieve, ” while promoting A Rainy Day in New York, a movie about a middle-aged man who wants to fuck a teenager? [Deadline]

