Image: Getty

Woody Allen has again tried to paint himself as some sort of poster boy for good men in Hollywood, claiming in an interview that he has “done everything the Me Too movement would love to achieve.”

More from the Guardian:

Speaking ahead of the French premiere of A Rainy Day in New York, Allen was asked if he regretted comments made in 2018, in which he said he “should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement”. “Not at all,” he told France 24’s Vincent Roux. “I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses, not one of them has ever complained about me; not a single complaint. I’ve employed women in the top capacity for years and we’ve always paid them the equal of men. “I’ve done everything the Me Too movement would love to achieve.”

A Rainy Day in New York, a movie about a middle-aged man who wants to fuck a teenager, was, as you may recall, shelved by Amazon last summer in the wake of renewed attention on the claims by Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow that he sexually abused her when she was a young girl. Allen is clearly feeling attacked—several actors have distanced themselves from him in recent months (though notably, not Scarlett Johansson), and he has sued Amazon for backing out of their deal—and he obviously feels it’s time to throw yet another very public pity party.

This is, if you need a reminder, what he had to say in 2018 to an Argentinian news program about Me Too:



As I say I’m a big advocate of the Me Too movement. I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it’s a good thing that they’re exposing them. But you know I, I should be the poster boy for the Me Too movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one—big ones, famous ones, ones starting out—have ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.

Advertisement

It’s moments like this when you wish cancel culture were real.