Sophie Turner Tells Coronavirus Naysayers Like Evangeline Lilly to Stop Being 'Fucking Stupid'

At this point, everyone who can be should be inside, self-isolating in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Yet, even with the the number of confirmed covid-19 cases surpassing 300,000 worldwide, some people cannot be bothered to social distance—and those people have a new hero in actor Evangeline Lilly. According to her social media, the Lost actress has been living life as if there isn’t a global health crisis occurring. Luckily, Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner isn’t afraid of a little conflict and is rearing to beef in the time of a pandemic. The girls are fighting, and only one is on the side of truth.

Confused? I got you. This is Unwrapping the Beef.

March 17, 2020

On Tuesday, Lilly posted an Instagram photo of a teacup with the caption, “#morningtea ☕️ Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” which was clearly meant to provoke those who were self-isolating. In the comments, fans expressed their concern because she wasn’t staying home. She responded by mentioning that she and her father are immunocompromised, and that “some people value freedom over their lives,” like something straight off of Fox News:

Via Huffington Post:

I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four lukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect.

When a commenter respectfully followed up by mentioning just how contagious covid-19 is, Lilly responded again with similar nonsense, likening the suggestion of social distancing to “Marshall Law.”:

Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving. I appreciate your engagement and the meaningful discourse. Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious - keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power, but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure. Stay in touch. We’re in this together. Thank you for listening. I have heard you.

March 20, 2020

After a few days of public outrage Sophie Turner was inspired to get in on the mix over Instagram Live. Behind a weird face filter and with her Jonas Brother husband to her side, Turner offered her followers these words of encouragement, using air quotes around the words “freedom” and “health”:

“Stay inside, don’t be fucking stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom’ over—I don’t know, what is it?—your ‘health.’ I don’t give a fuck about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys. It’s not cool, and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

Though she doesn’t name Lilly, it’s very obvious the post was directed to her.

Lilly has yet to respond, and hopefully, when she does respond, she does it from the comfort of her bijillion-dollar living room, where she is self-isolating.

So what’s the lesson here? One: Turner is right—stay inside, if you can. Two, all rich/famous people should spend less time on social media and more time donating money to relief funds. We’re not all in this together. And that’s the tea.