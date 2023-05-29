Swifties wondered whether she’d actually play this during her Metlife weekend. And she did. And that’s OK!

55. “Invisible” (May 20 in Foxborough, Mass)

Taylor Swift - Invisible (piano version) live from eras tour #taylorswift #erastour

Nice song. Solid performance. But “We could be a beautiful, miracle, unbelievable/Instead of just invisible” just never did it for my tear ducts.

54. “Hey Stephen” (May 14 in Philadelphia, Penn)

Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version) (surprise song) - Philadelphia #theerastour #taylorswift

This is a cute bop that people used to think was about Stephen Colletti (since he was in her “White Horse” music video in 2008.) But it wasn’t. It would have been fun to sing along to this but unless she brought Colletti out on stage, I’m not mad to have missed it.

53. “Gorgeous” (April 29 in Atlanta, Ga)

Eras Tour - Taylor Swift - Gorgeous

“This is a song about the universal fact that you will act stupid around someone you think is hot,” she said. I love that introduction! Still doesn’t make me love the song.

52. “Cowboy Like Me” with Marcus Mumford (March 25 in Las Vegas, Nev.)

I definitely would have paid extra just to see Mumford and hear his accent for five minutes. But, unfortunately (though I guess not really since I wasn’t there) this is my least favorite song from Evermore. (Please don’t come for me.)

51. “Sad Beautiful Tragic” (March 31 in Arlington, Texas)

“I’m not sure if you guys love this one or not, or just like it, or if you’re obsessed with it,” she said while introducing this song. “It could be anything really, because I love this one and when I love something I don’t really care what the feedback is, so I didn’t check.” Fair enough! I won’t reveal whether I love, like or am obsessed, but you can probably guess by the ranking.

50. “Today Was a Fairytale” (April 22 in Houston, Texas)

If you gave me 230 guesses for what song she would have played this night or any night of the tour, I would not have ever guessed this. (It wasn’t even on an album, it was from the Valentine’s Day soundtrack.) “I wanna play this song because you make every day on this tour feel like a fairytale,” Swift said. Cute!

49. “Fifteen” (May 6 in Nashville, Tenn.)

“My beautiful, red-headed, high school best friend Abigail is here tonight,” she said to introduce the song. “What song am I gonna’ play?!” And the whole stadium shouted “FIFTEEN.” I didn’t need for this to be my surprise song, but I’m happy it got to be 70,698 people’s surprise song.

48. “The Lucky One” (April 2 in Arlington, Texas)

This was such a great performance on the Red tour in 2014—I’m happy I saw it then! Totally fine that I didn’t get to see it now.

47. “The Great War” with Aaron Dessner (April 14 in Tampa, Fla.)

This song has only recently started to grow on me. (I know, I’m sorry!) And I don’t think it had really grown on me yet in April.

46. “I Think He Knows” (May 21 in Foxborough, Mass.)

A lot of this ranking is based on whether or not the surprise would have made me cry. So while I would have had a blast bopping along to this surprise song, I would not have cried.

45. “How You Get The Girl” (April 30 in Atlanta, Ga.)

This was such a bright pink, cotton-candy-coated performance on the 1989 tour, so I love that we got to hear this stripped-down piano version. But again, would not have shed a tear!

44. “Better Man” (May 19 in Foxborough, Mass.)

I probably would have teared up a little bit for this one. But only a little bit!

43. “This Love” (May 13 in Philadelphia, Penn.)

I don’t really have a personal connection to this song, as I’ve never experienced a love coming back to me (lmao) (it’s fine—my past loves are trash!). But this is a gorgeous song, and if it speaks to you, I’m happy for you.

42. “Mad Woman” with Aaron Dessner (April 15 in Tampa, Fla)

Any show that got Aaron Dessner as a guest performer was a night full of winners. The feelings I would have felt getting to growl “What did you think I’d say to that?/Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?/They strike to kill and you know I will.” UGH.

41. “Jump Then Fall” (April 2 in Arlington, Texas)

What the fuck does “Every time you shine, I’ll shine for you” mean? I have no idea, but that’s never stopped me from screaming “I’VE NEVER BEEN SO WRAPPED UP, HONEY/I LIKE THE WAY YOU’RE EVERYTHING I EVER WANTED” in 15-year-old girl every time I hear this song. This is ranked low but truly, a 10 out of 10 surprise song.

40. “Teardrops On My Guitar” (May 5 in Nashville, Tenn.)

This NOTE CHANGE?! Would have ripped my ears off. (In a good way!)

39. “Question...?” (May 20 in Foxborough, Mass.)

A song off Midnights? A rain show?! A rare mid-song fuck-up?! This performance should be hung in a museum.

38. “The Best Day” (May 14 in Philadelphia, Penn.)

Oh my god, I always tear up at this song, I don’t know who doesn’t. This was an appropriate Mother’s Day surprise song and I saw a fair amount of Swifties on social say they picked this date to go with their mom because they were pretty sure she’d play this. We love that<3

37. “White Horse” (March 25 in Las Vegas, Nev.)

I saw a therapist for the first time when I was 25 (she retired one month later, incidentally). She was very old school and told me—while I was trying to work through a past relationship that had no closure—that of course I’d always be upset, my knight rode off on his white horse. Which, no. That was definitely not it. But if Taylor Swift were to tell me that that’s what happened, then fuck yes it was, and let’s scream, “I was a dreamer before you went and let me down” until we lose our hearing.

36. “You’re Not Sorry” (April 14 in Tampa, Fla.)

I am feeling sorry that I didn’t get to witness this :(

35. “Coney Island” (April 28 in Atlanta, Ga.)

My body, brain, heart, soul, bones, spirit, veins etc., would not have been able to survive her bringing out The National for this song. So it’s probably best she didn’t.

34. “Gold Rush” (May 12 in Philadelphia, Penn.)

The third-best song on Evermore. Insane that it doesn’t have a permanent spot during the Evermore set. Sometimes Taylor doesn’t make any sense!!!!!!

33. “Ours” (March 31 in Arlington, Texas)

People don’t talk about this song enough! Listening to it is like finding a perfect little pearl at the bottom of a stormy, dark ocean. I let out a “No!” when I learned it was the surprise song in Texas.

32. “Clean” (April 1 in Arlington, Texas)

I love this song and am fine that I didn’t get to see it live.

31. “Clean” (May 28 in East Rutherford, N.J.)

See previous slide! (This is also the first time she’s repeated a surprise song.)

30. “Red” (May 21 in Foxborough, Mass.)

Light me on fire and launch me into the sky! My soul would have absolutely combusted getting to sing this bridge!

29. “False God” (May 27 in East Rutherford, N.J.)

This is my least favorite song off Lover but I know like, 65 percent of Swifties are rabid for it. I understand the song but I never got the song, you know? Regardless, if I hadn’t seen this live Saturday night, it would have been much lower on the list. But her piano version did something to me. I know a lot of Swifties are devastated that their show’s surprise song wasn’t “False God,” and I want them to know that, despite my initial opinion of it going in, I absolutely did not take this performance for granted

28. “High Infidelity” (April 29 in Atlanta, Ga.)

There’s a lyric in “High Infidelity” that goes “Do you really wanna’ know where I was April 29th” and she played this at the show on...April 29th. So, surprise song? Not really. A fantastic song? Yes. A song I wish I got to see live? Yes :(

27. “Speak Now” (April 13 in Tampa, Fla.)

God, the storytelling of this song...it’s like watching a whole damn movie in three minutes. If you’ve ever wanted to catch me in the middle of a Taylor Swift cry (weird but I don’t judge), find me July 7th when “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)“ is released.

26. “Snow on the Beach” (March 24 in Las Vegas, Nev.)

I love this song, and I love the new remix with more Lana Del Rey so much more. If she had brought Lana out to perform this with, this would probably have been ranked like number 5.

25. “Begin Again” (April 23 in Houston, Texas)

The random key changes she’s thrown out on this tour have been spine-tingling. I’ve watched this performance of “Begin Again” no less than 400 times just for the key change in the second verse—begging the universe for this version of the song to be released.

24. “Treacherous” (April 13 in Tampa, Fla.)

I, I, I LIKE IT!!

“23. “Forever & Always” (May 13 in Philadelphia, Penn.)

God Bless Joe Jonas for giving us Forever & Always.

22. “Wonderland” (April 21 in Houston, Texas)

Would have thrown up.

21. “Should’ve Said No” (May 7 in Nashville, Tenn.)

Should’ve Said No - Taylor Swift | Live from Gillette N1

“I had so much fun performing this one when I was like on my first album,” Taylor said before revealing the song. “I just used to just like, thrash until my head would nearly come off of my body.” I have similar memories of being 16 and losing my voice while driving and singing to this song—despite not yet having a boyfriend, let alone a boyfriend who cheated on me. I would have thrashed my head right off if this had been one of my surprise songs.

20. “Mean” (April 15 in Tampa, Fla.)

A stadium full of Swifties clapping along to “But some👏day👏I’ll 👏be👏 living 👏in a👏 big ole’ 👏city” is what I’d like to walk down the aisle to.

19. “This Is Me Trying” (March 18 in Glendale, Ariz.)

Top five on Folklore, for sure. I got to see this live. It was perfect. (By which I mean, yes I cried.)

18. “The Other Side of the Door” (April 28 in Atlanta, Ga.)

This is a DEEP cut from Fearless and I don’t think she ever performed it live until this first show in Atlanta. If my voice wasn’t already gone by this point in the night, I would have thrown it in the trash while singing along to this bridge.

17. “Death By a Thousand Cuts” (April 1 in Arlington, Texas)

Without a doubt, one of her top 10 bridges—and it is a damn tongue twister. “I had so much fun doing the bridge, do you wanna’ do the bridge again?” she said when the song was almost over. So they SUNG THE BRIDGE AGAIN. And then she messed up! Because it’s such a hard bridge. SO THEY SUNG IT A THIRD TIME. I would have just been rolling around the floor happy as a pig in shit.

16. “Our Song” (March 24 in Las Vegas, Nev.)

When I wrote my dream Eras Tour setlist back in November, I said I hoped this would be the second song she plays since it’s like...all her songs are our songs now, you know? Very much wish I got to scream this with her.

15. “Come Back, Be Here” (May 12 in Philadelphia, Penn.)

Come back, be here — Taylor Swift (Live at the eras tour)

Another rare performance of a bonus track—this is only the second time Swift has ever played this. (And it’s one that Phoebe Bridgers requested!) Skip to 2:37 for the best part—“This is when the feeling sinks in, I DON’T WANT TO MISS YOU LIKE THIIIIISSSSSSSSS.”

14. “A Place in This World” (April 22 in Houston, Texas)

“This is a song I wrote when I was like 13 years old,” she said. “I’m sure I related to it when I wrote it when I was 13, but I think I relate to it more now 20 years later.” I heard that! After see this performance, I closed my eyes and reached back to my 16-year-old self to whisper, “You won’t be at that show, but she plays this live in 20 years.”

13. “Mirrorball” (March 17 in Glendale, Ariz.)

I was crazy lucky to get to see her the first night of the tour in Glendale—but this was the one song from folklore that I was kind of bummed she didn’t play during the folklore-era set. So when she announced it as the first surprise song, I gasped! Then cried.

12. “Cold As You” (April 23 in Houston, Texas)

This is a DEEP, definitely her DEEPEST cut from the whole tour so far: “No shade to the other songs on the album, but I do think “Cold As You” is the best song on the first album, so we’re doing that.” And honestly, she’s not wrong. “And you come away with a great little story/Of a mess of a dreamer with the nerve to adore you.” She wrote this when she was like, 15, are you fucking kidding me?

11. “Sparks Fly” (May 5 in Nashville, Tenn.)

I love this song, yes, but the fact that this song came after her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) announcement?! I’m big enough to admit that Nashville night one will go down in Taylor Swift history as being the night that won the Eras tour.

10. “Getaway Car” with Jack Antonoff (May 26 in East Rutherford, N.J.)

Ugh, this one stung a little. “Getaway Car” is in my top 3 from reputation, and had she not brought Antonoff out on stage, I would have been satisfied with only having seen the reputation tour performance of it—but she did bring Antonoff out, and it looked damn fucking delightful.

9. “Mine” (May 7 in Nashville, Tenn.)

I had the cutest, shortest, briefest little summer fling at the end of summer 2010 right as this song came out—and I pranced around for months screaming, “Do you remember, we were sittin’ there, by the water?” (We walked by water at one point, so it felt like this song was ~ for me ~ obviously.) This is a surprise song that I am truly upset I missed.

8. “Maroon” (May 26 in East Rutherford, N.J.)

A true story: On Friday night, I went on Twitter to see what the surprise songs were and was very bummed to see that “Maroon” was one of them. The first live performance of one of the most gorgeous, underrated songs from Midnights being played the night before I was going to see her? Goddamnit. I said this aloud and my boyfriend said, “Yeah, but what if you get like ‘Holy Ground?’” And I scoffed and said, “But what are the chances?”

7. “State of Grace” (March 18 in Glendale, Ariz.)

I will never forget the ROAR of the stadium when she started playing this on the second night of the tour. This song is just an absolute fucking masterpiece.

6. “Tim McGraw” (March 17 in Glendale, Ariz.)

I became a Swiftie when, in high school, one of my best friends ran into the locker room before track practice playing this song. I still remember her saying, “You have to listen to this!” I did and that was it! I was hooked! Getting to see her perform this on the first night of the Eras Tour is probably one of the top 10 moments of my life.

5. “Out of the Woods” (May 6 in Nashville, Tenn.)

I’ve been wracking my brain trying to figure out why Taylor isn’t performing “Out of the Woods” during the 1989 era of her setlist—and the only answer I can imagine is that there’s no way she could have topped the performance of it during her 1989 tour...and she’d be right. Except for this one-time-only acoustic version.

4. “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” with Aaron Dessner (May 7 in Nashville, Tenn.)

Getting to scream “God rest my soul, I miss who I used to be/The tomb won’t close, stained glass windows in my mind/I regret you all the time” with Taylor and Aaron at 12:30 in the morning, in the RAIN no less, would have saved me at least two month’s worth of therapy bills.

3. “I Bet You Think About Me” (April 30 in Atlanta, Ga.)

I think this is one of her best-ever songs, and I am still so angry that it was a “From the Vault” track from Red (released in 2021) and not a regular track from Red (released in 2012). I could have been screaming this for nine years. But I didn’t get to. And I also didn’t get to scream it along with her live.

2. “You’re On Your Own, Kid” (April 14 in Tampa, Fla.)

I have HUGE issues with the fact that she doesn’t perform this during the Midnights-era set. But it is what it is. I still tear up a tiny little bit watching these videos and would have gone full-feral-breakdown if I had been in the Raymond James Stadium that night. This is the best song off Midnights, and I am not open to debating that at this time.

1. “Holy Ground” (May 27 in East Rutherford, N.J.)

Listen. Are Taylor Swift fans delusional? Yes. Am I definitely delusional? Absolutely yes. “I’m going to do one that’s one of my favorites, and hopefully you like it too,” she said. “Yeah, I think I, I feel like this is pretty good choice for tonight, I’m pretty confident about it.”

Do I actually believe that Taylor Swift knew I was in the third row of this show and that I’ve previously written about this being my favorite-ever Taylor song that just fucking lifts my soul to the heavens? No!

*whispers* But...do I kind of believe that she maybe, a little bit, in some sense, on some level, knew I was there? Yes. I will never get over the fact that of the hundred or so surprise songs I could have seen, I got to see this one.

