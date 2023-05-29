Taylor Swift is playing 51 shows on her Eras Tour, and each night she plays two surprise songs that she picks from the 240 or so in her catalog. I am a massive fucking Swiftie, as you may have gathered, so I’ve spent a great deal of time tracking which surprise songs she’s already played, to try and figure out what she would possibly play Saturday at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, where I would be sitting in the third row.

My favorite song of Taylor’s, hands down, is “Holy Ground.” Now, I’m not a mathematician, but I knew the chances of getting to see her perform “Holy Ground” as one of two surprise songs on the night I happened to be there was pretty goddamn low—like 1 or 2 percent maybe, I don’t know (please do not correct me if I’m wrong).



So I arrive at Swift’s second show at MetLife. It’s soaring and mesmerizing and electric. We don’t get a music video premiere or a rerecord announcement (wtf were you teasing us with all week long, NYC Ferry ????), but she wears a new Fearless dress, she brings Ice Spice out for the second night in a row to perform “Karma,” and, more important than all the most importantlys in the world......she introduces her first surprise song with the words, “It’s called ‘Holy Ground.’” When I tell you my soul LEFT my body.

Needless to say, I would have spent the entire day today watching Eras Tour surprise song videos anyway, so I figured I may as well make this unhinged ranking of them. You’ll never guess what number one is.