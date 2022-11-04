Taylor Swift is going on tour next year . Huge if you’re a fan, and just another week if you’re not. I feel like a little kid on the day my parents took me on my first trip to Disney World . I was 5 years old and so excited that I peed my pants on the Dumbo ride. I feel similarly now!



It’s been four days since Swift announced the Eras tour, and there are already rumors surrounding her setlist . Swift herself kind of confirmed that “Delicate” will be included. Fans also have strong opinions on whether or not she should sing mashups and the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” as well as the fact that she doesn’t have any D.C. dates scheduled. (Is she waiting to see whether or not the Dems keep control of Congress?) I would pay to listen to Taylor Swift cough so I am truly (mostly) fine with whatever she chooses to perform—but if she doesn’t play “Cruel Summer, ” I will set myself on fire.

Swift’s shows have historically been two hours long , but I need this tour to give us at least three: H ypothetically, for the sake of the lengthy setlist I’m envisioning , but also in real life, for the sake of me finally getting to scream the full bridge of “Champagne Problems” with other humans instead of while driving around alone in my hometown on trips back to see my parents. So, I’ve whittled down Swift’s 229 songs (per Rob Sheffield’s ranking in Rolling Stone, which I deeply disagree with, but that’s a conversation for a different day) to 33, which I think is a nice number because she will be 33 on the Eras tour.

My choices will be upsetting to some people. My setlist is hectic, it’s chaotic, and it has a rhyme and reason that really only makes sense to me and my inner children. There are some glaring omissions and some true wild cards that will likely never get to experience the privileg e of being performed live :( But this is my dream. It is also t he hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Good luck to Taylor. Please perform “Cruel Summer.”