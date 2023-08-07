Sex. Celebrity. Politics. With Teeth
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sex. Celebrity. Politics. With Teeth
Abortion

Tuberville's Anti-Abortion Crusade Leaves Army, Marines Without Leaders

Army Gen. James C. McConville retired on Friday without a confirmed replacement, thanks to Tuberville's protest against the Pentagon's abortion policy.

By
Caitlin Cruz
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville testifies during a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. McConville testified on the President's fiscal year 2023 funding request and budget justification for the Department of the Army. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) | MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA - AUGUST 4: U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) introduces former U.S. President Donald Trump during the Alabama Republican Party’s 2023 Summer meeting at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama. Trump's appearance in Alabama comes one day after he was arraigned on federal charges in Washington, D.C. for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Julie Bennett (Getty Images)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) campaign against the Pentagon’s abortion policy has cost another military branch a permanent leader, after Gen. James C. McConville retired as the Army chief of staff on Friday.

Watch
‘Surf Girls Hawai’i’ is the Real-Life ‘Blue Crush’ We’ve Waited 21 Years For
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Lagoona Bloo Gives The Venga Boys' Nostalgic '90s Hit the Cover It Deserves
June 30, 2023
'This Is Not a Light Time to Be a Queer Person’: On Pride History and Saturday’s Dyke March
June 23, 2023

Thanks to Tuberville’s one-man blockade of military promotions—which he’s been waging since March in protest of a Pentagon policy that aides military members in getting abortion care—two of the eight Joint Chiefs of Staff positions are now held by interim officeholders.

Advertisement

Because military members do not chose their own postings, many of which are in states hostile to abortion access, the Pentagon in February began to offer paid time off and travel reimbursement for service members and their dependents who need abortions. Tuberville, a former college football coach who has no expertise in the military or reproductive health who has no skin in the game other than being a run-of-the-mill anti-abortion right-winger, decided to take a stand, and now more than 300 military promotions have been held up because of him.

Normally, military promotions are a pretty uncontroversial action and the Senate approves them by unanimous consent. However, if even one senator (say, from Alabama) objects, the motion fails. Instead, Tuberville is calling for an up-and-down vote on every single promotion which, in the glacially paced Senate, would take months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The U.S. Marine Corps was the first to lose its leader last month. Gen. David Berger’s retirement left the branch without a Senate-confirmed leader for the first time since 1859. And Berger and McConville aren’t the only leaders expected to step down. In the coming months, the departures of more than half of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are expected.

While celebrating McConville’s tenure, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said on Friday that Tuberville’s continued blockade “is upending the lives” of military members and dependents. “This disruption is the last thing that America’s military families deserve,” he said.

Advertisement

Austin continued: “In our dangerous world, the security of the United States demands orderly and prompt transitions of our confirmed military leaders.”

The Senate is on recess right now, ostensibly a time for Senators to get a break to give them time to visit constituents. And maybe a trip away from Washington will open Tuberville’s eyes to just how out of hand this entire debacle has gotten.