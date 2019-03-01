Image: Getty

We’re still in the shit cyclone of one Kardashian cheating drama, so the last thing we needed was the gurgle of a another one brewing. But ready or not, new allegations of infidelity focused on Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are rumbling in the bowels of the gossip world, which historically means something’s about to explode.



On February 28, TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner beau Travis Scott cancelled his AstroWorld concert in Buffalo, New York after Kylie allegedly accused him of cheating. TMZ offers no evidence to support this, but says Scott flew from the East Coast to California on Wednesday to surprise Kylie and baby Stormi at home, and during his visit, Kylie reportedly found “evidence” he’d been with someone else.

One fact: Scott did cancel the Buffalo concert.

Reps for Scott told E! News that Scott “strongly” denies cheating and says that he is “very much” ill and that illness is the singular reason for his concert cancellation. Jenner has said nothing about the reports.

Last week, news broke that Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, reportedly hooked up with her sister Khloé’s then-partner Tristan Thompson (they’ve since announced their split). Jordyn is soon going to come forward with her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, which seems like it could potentially be embarrassing for Kylie. If this new cheating allegation is true, I really feel for Kylie, who is only 21 years old. All of this drama is getting pretty overwhelming just to read about and must be nearly impossible to process for someone who was a teenager two years ago.

