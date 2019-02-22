Image: Getty

It’s unclear if Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner will be okay after this. Woods, who just moved back in with her mom after reportedly hooking up with Tristan Thompson and effectively (?) ending Thompson and baby mama Khloe Kardashian’s relationship, has been trying to call the Kardashian-Jenners to apologize. It’s not working so far. A source—because none of these people have really spoken about the issue publicly, and certainly Woods hasn’t—says that Woods “knows she made a mistake” and is “completely remorseful.”

I’m not convinced that Jenner would break up with her best friend over this, but in any case, she’s been going through her own hard time. Per another source who spoke to People:

“For Kylie, it’s much more difficult. She has basically lost part of her world,” said one insider. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

If all of this is true and none of it was orchestrated by Kris Jenner to distract from the fact Kim Kardashian has been accused of colluding with Fashion Nova to bring budget versions of high-end designer fashions to the market, well... then it’s going to be a long road to recovery. Meanwhile, word on the street is that Woods applied for a job at SUR, which I don’t believe for a second. (But, ah! Maybe!)

I wrote earlier this week that Kate Beckinsale does not need to worry about Pete Davidson hanging out with his ex, Carly Aquino, and reader, she doesn’t. One source tells Us Weekly: “Pete only has eyes for Kate.” They add: “She’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow.”

Taking it slow sounds like a nice change of pace for Davidson, and fully the right move. But what about Aquino? Guys, people can stay in touch with their ex, it’s not that big a deal. The source says Davidson has “remained friendly with Carly Aquilino, but they’re just friends. Nothing more.”

Davidson isn’t looking for that kind of drama. Nothing to see here.

I can’t tell if Nick Jonas is trying to do an impression of Bradley Cooper or Lady Gaga in this cover of “Shallow.”

