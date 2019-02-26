In the aftermath of reports that she hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods is going to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.



The fallout from Woods and Thompson’s alleged tryst has been extremely messy, not just for Kardashian and Thompson, but for Woods and her best friend, Kylie Jenner. But according to TMZ, Woods might find herself in even more trouble if she’s too forthcoming at the red table, since she could have signed an NDA:

Jordyn Woods could find herself in some legal hot water if she spills too much Kardashian tea on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show ... because we’ve learned she signed a contract with the famous fam promising to muzzle herself. Sources familiar with the non-disclosure agreement tell TMZ ... Woods — who’s been on ‘KUWTK’ for years — signed to an NDA, which prohibits her from disclosing details about the lives of Kris, Kim, Khloe and the rest of the brood.

Uh oh. A source “familiar with the conversation”—which was shot Tuesday but will be out on Friday—said that Pinkett Smith’s goal was to “to create a healing between Jordyn and Khloe.” Good luck with that!

Sherri Shepherd did what she had to do to gain access to the Delta Sky Lounge at the New Orleans airport—meaning she said she was Octavia Spencer.



“They think that I am Octavia Spencer and I can’t tell them that I’m Sherri Shepherd because they’re going to throw me out of the VIP lounge here at Delta,” she stage whispered in a video on Instagram.

Is Shepherd not independently famous enough to get in by saying “I’m Sherri Shepherd, let me feast upon the free cheese cubes?” Don’t you usually need to present a boarding pass? Anyway, kudos to Shepherd for getting what she deserves (cheese cubes) on the strength of her likeness to Spencer. If everyone’s going to confuse you with another, more famous person, you may as well work it to your advantage.

