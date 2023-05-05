The Spunky White Ladies, Psychological Thrillers, and Strike Signs That Got Us Through the Week

One of 2023’s hot books, Biography of X, is a towering work that comments on, among things, art-world ridiculousness, the elasticity of identity, culture divides in the United States, and the fool’s errand of compressing a life into narrative. As Catherine Lacey’s protagonist C.M. Lucca writes: “I know now a person always exceeds and resists the limits of a story about them, and no matter how widely we set the boundaries, their subjectivity spills over, drips at the edges, then rushes out completely. People are, it seems, too complicated to sit still inside a narrative, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from trying, desperately trying, to compact a life into pages.”



But Lucca persists. A formal fictional exercise that mixes fantasy and reality (Richard Serra, David Bowie, and Kathy Acker are among the characters), the book represents Lucca’s attempt to tell the life story of her dead wife, an artist known as X, who took on many guises over the course of her life and career, through a series of interviews with people from X’s past and recollections of her various projects. This includes a fascinating reimagining of U.S. history, wherein for 50 years starting in 1945, some Southern states seceded to create the authoritarian and theocratic Southern Territory. (That’s where X was born.) But beyond the book-as-book exercise, Lacy’s inventiveness when describing X’s various attention-grabbing exhibitions, and the genius visual annotations, Biography of X consistently stuns on a sentence-to-sentence basis. This is a wise, wise work whose central character asks out loud the fundamental question many of us do when entering a relationship: “Could it be that the best thing that could ever happen to a person could also be the worst?” —Rich Juzwiak