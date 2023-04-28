2 Murder Exposés, 2 Cult Classics, and all the Kesha That Got Us Through the Week

Kesha - Let ‘Em Talk (Audio) ft. Eagles of Death Metal
On Friday, Kesha released two (fantastic) new singles, “Fine Line” and “Drink the Acid,” both off her forthcoming album Gag Order, which she announced out of nowhere on Tuesday (the best kind of new music announcement). So after you listen and inevitably find yourself needing way more Kesha, go back and listen to her 2017 Grammy-nominated shining star of an album, Rainbow. The heart-wrenching lead single “Praying” got the attention it deserved, but this is a zero-skips album. (I’d argue all her albums are, but that’s a post for another day!) “Let ‘Em Talk” has been one of my top five most-played songs since its release, “Rainbow” is “Praying’s” gorgeous little sister, “Finding You” might be one of the most underrated love songs of all time, and “Hunt You Down” is the most unhinged love song of all time. “Hymn” is perfect, “Woman” is perfect, “Spaceships” is perfect.
Just, make your weekend better and listen to Kesha. (And when you’re done with Rainbow, you should probably go listen to High Road and Warrior; “C’Mon” is one of her best-ever songs. And then Animal and Cannibal, too.) Watch the music videos! Shake your ass! Brush your teeth with Jack Daniels! Kesha is back again, baby. —Lauren Tousignant