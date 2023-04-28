2 Murder Exposés, 2 Cult Classics, and all the Kesha That Got Us Through the Week

Jez Recs

2 Murder Exposés, 2 Cult Classics, and all the Kesha That Got Us Through the Week

These are our recommendations for your weekend cultural consumption.

ByJezebel Staff
Image for article titled 2 Murder Exposés, 2 Cult Classics, and all the Kesha That Got Us Through the Week
Photo: Shutterstock

Keri Russell is back! So is Martin Scorsese! Parker Posey and Kesha, too! And they’ve given us much to watch and listen to, as we ease ourselves from a long week during which much of the Jez staff was under the weather (this spring has been brutal in New York), into a weekend during which much of the Jez staff will be laying low in recovery mode. Join us in our sedentary states, won’t you?

You’ll find this week’s wide-ranging Jez Recs in the following slideshow. And if you’d like to recommend something for next week’s edition, drop it in a comment here or email it to us at tips@jezebel.com with the subject line “Jez Recs.”

Watch The Diplomat on Netflix

The Diplomat | Official Trailer | Netflix

There is a moment in the first episode of Netflix’s The Diplomat that requires Keri Russell to deliver a line to her rakish husband (played by Rufus Sewell, the ultimate rake) forcefully defending “institutional norms.” Reader, I laughed aloud. It felt so deeply, earnestly 2017. However, a show about a diplomat navigating complex geopolitics set primarily in London is like catnip to me, so I continued watching, and found that despite the series’ rocky start (my mom also pointed out some glaring editing mistakes that I couldn’t unsee), the show gets a lot better and feels much, much more relevant to 2023. There’s an attempt to show that some American diplomats are remorseful for suckering their allies into the Iraq War (although, can someone fact-check that?), so don’t expect the show’s takeaway to be: Burn it all down. (This show was created, after all, by a former producer for Homeland and The West Wing.) But the general contours of the plot are intriguing—Is Russia the bad guy? Is it Iran? Is it some independent third party? Is it…ourselves?—and it is always a joy to see Keri Russell on my TV screen. Though some of the dynamics concerning their characters could’ve used a bit more fleshing out, she has great chemistry with Sewell—as she does with the extra-handsome David Gyasi, who plays the British foreign minister.

I feel like I’m couching my recommendation too much, so I’ll end with this: Will this show change your life? No. Will it be an entertaining way to pass a few hours this weekend? Absolutely. —Nora Biette-Timmons

Read Race Against Time by Jerry Mitchell

Image for article titled 2 Murder Exposés, 2 Cult Classics, and all the Kesha That Got Us Through the Week
Image: Simon & Schuster (L); Gene Herrick, File, AP

On Thursday afternoon, the world found out that Carolyn Bryant Donham had died. Donham was the white woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of whistling at her, leading her then-husband Roy Bryant and his brother J.W. Milam to brutally kill the child. They would be acquitted by an all-white jury, but later confessed to their horrific crimes. She was the last direct link to the racist killing of a Till, whose brutal death was a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement.

Donham is one of many white people who thought their crimes during the height of the Civil Rights Movement were gone and buried. Veteran journalist Jerry Mitchell spent his career making sure that wasn’t the case. In his book Race Against Time, Mitchell relentlessly tracks the white supremacists responsible for murders of civil rights workers. It’s one of those non-fiction books that reads like a novel, because how can this all be true? And yet, it is. His work helped to put away the killers responsible for the Mississippi Burning murders, the assassination of Medgar Evers, the firebombing of Vernon Dahmer’s home, and the bombing of the 16th Street Church. —Caitlin Cruz

Watch Party Girl

Party Girl- Official Trailer

Daisy von Scherler Mayer’s 1995 cult classic Party Girl, a major work in Parker Posey’s ‘90s indie oeuvre, is back in theaters this week, and it’s safe to say that it never looked better after its recent 4K restoration. (It’s also on the Criterion Channel looking almost just as spiffy, and you can stream the unrestored version various places.) In her book, Posey—the subject of a recent Jezebel Q&A pegged to her work in Beau Is Afraid—writes that the Party Girl fans who approach her always look like fun people, so now’s your chance to join the fun.

The plot, which follows Posey’s clubgoing Mary as she attempts to go legit by working in a library, is light and frothy—the real substance of the movie is its style. Namely, the mid-’90s New York vibes (it was a different time!), Posey’s wide array of costumes, and the killer ‘90s house music (Deee-Lite, Ultra Nate, and Chantay Savage all feature prominently; here’s a playlist of some of the movie’s tracks). In our interview with von Scherler Mayer, the writer-director told us that while making the movie, “Everything just was from a more joyful place. I’ve spent my whole career trying to get back to that level of joy.” Go bask in it. —Rich Juzwiak

Watch beavers carrying produce on Instagram

Well, I’m obsessed with beavers now, and it’s because of this account @__animaruha__, where a Japanese zoo employee posts clips of the fluffy guys and gals carrying—or attempting to carry—various fruits and vegetables back to their dens. Yes, there are also videos of the beavers dragging tree trunks and branches to build said dens, but I’m much more interested in the adorable clips of them, say, clutching an enormous carrot or apple between their teeth and a kabocha squash in their front paws and needing to pause to adjust their grip. The beavers sometimes employ a sliding technique while waddling home, and I’m equal parts impressed and on the verge of heart explosion. The clips remind me of when I lived in a walk-up and was determined to make a single trip up the stairs. Relatable queens and kings. —Susan Rinkunas

Relisten to Kesha’s Rainbow

Kesha - Let ‘Em Talk (Audio) ft. Eagles of Death Metal

On Friday, Kesha released two (fantastic) new singles, “Fine Line” and “Drink the Acid,” both off her forthcoming album Gag Order, which she announced out of nowhere on Tuesday (the best kind of new music announcement). So after you listen and inevitably find yourself needing way more Kesha, go back and listen to her 2017 Grammy-nominated shining star of an album, Rainbow. The heart-wrenching lead single “Praying” got the attention it deserved, but this is a zero-skips album. (I’d argue all her albums are, but that’s a post for another day!) “Let ‘Em Talk” has been one of my top five most-played songs since its release, “Rainbow” is “Praying’s” gorgeous little sister, “Finding You” might be one of the most underrated love songs of all time, and “Hunt You Down” is the most unhinged love song of all time. “Hymn” is perfect, “Woman” is perfect, “Spaceships” is perfect.

Just, make your weekend better and listen to Kesha. (And when you’re done with Rainbow, you should probably go listen to High Road and Warrior; “C’Mon” is one of her best-ever songs. And then Animal and Cannibal, too.) Watch the music videos! Shake your ass! Brush your teeth with Jack Daniels! Kesha is back again, baby. —Lauren Tousignant

Read Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI

Image for article titled 2 Murder Exposés, 2 Cult Classics, and all the Kesha That Got Us Through the Week
Image: Penguin Randomhouse

I am an absolute slut for Scorsese, therefore, as soon as it was announced that he was adapting David Grann’s 2017 bestseller Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, with Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and Brendan Fraser to lead, well, I had to sink my teeth into the source material in preparation.

Equal parts procedural and personal, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the shocking true story of an onslaught of suspicious deaths in Oklahoma’s Osage Nation in the late 1920s. At the time, the richest people per capita in the world were members of the Osage Nation, after oil was unearthed beneath their land. But because the notion of indigenous people accumulating wealth posed a threat, the federal government appointed guardians charged with assisting them in managing their financial affairs. Naturally, corruption ensued and resulted in the deaths of dozens of Osage people. What the FBI—with the help of a former Texas Ranger—uncovered in the aftermath is one of the most egregious American conspiracies in history.

Injustice! Tragedy! Truly gag-inducing greed! This is an exposé that will stay beneath your skin for a while. Like, even longer than the three-and-a-half-hour film. —Audra Heinrichs

Watch the Cinderella-style NBA Playoffs

When I was an editor at my college newspaper, before I started to watch basketball more religiously post-grad, I found it grating how often sports writers referred to seemingly everything as a “Cinderella story” and tried to edit the term out as much as possible. Well, today, I’d like to extend an apology to those writers after a fairytale week for the NBA playoffs: upset after upset, with the eighth-seed Miami Heat (who barely qualified for the playoffs) almost sweeping the first-seed Milwaukee Bucks thanks to the heroics of a certain Jimmy Butler; and the Sacramento Kings (who hadn’t made the playoffs since 2006) in a dog-fight with the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

We’ve just about finished the first round, with a couple straggler games remaining for the weekend, and it has been practically a live-action, basketball-oriented Cinderella reboot. Whether you peg yourself a basketball fan or not, if you grew up enamored with the classic story of a servant girl who becomes a princess, I can’t recommend enough tuning into the play-offs this weekend. It’s practically the same thing. —Kylie Cheung

Learn squid or bug facts

Image for article titled 2 Murder Exposés, 2 Cult Classics, and all the Kesha That Got Us Through the Week
Photo: Sirachai Arunrugstichai (Getty Images)

If you text “squid” or “bug” to 1-833-724-8394, you will receive a random squid or bug fact. Now I know squids have beaks! You’re welcome. —Laura Bassett

Watch Josie and the Pussycats

Josie And The Pussycats [2001] - [Deleted Scene - Fiona’s Dance]

Surely you watched Josie and the Pussycats when the campy film starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, and Tara Reid hit theaters in 2001. You’ll remember the perfect shag-trimmed jacket Dawson wore on the DVD cover, the monochromatic blue cheetah-print ensemble Josie wears in the film’s conclusion, the Carson Daly cameo, and all the genuinely catchy music (“Pretend to Be Nice,” “3 Small Words,” “Backdoor Lover” !!!). But have you seen it lately? And have you really stopped to appreciate indie darling Parker Posey in her role as evil record label owner Fiona? Yes, it is apparently unofficial Parker Posey Week here at Jezebel Dot Com.

I re-watched the film this week while on my sickbed and found that my love for Fiona eclipsed anything else in the satire. Fiona is a deeply insecure villain, which makes her incessant peacocking all the funnier, with an over-the-top wardrobe to boot. In a deleted scene, Fiona makes her grand entrance at a party she’s hosting for the Pussycats by performing a solo dance flanked by buff men set to a Pussycat song re-recorded with Fiona’s vocals. Plus, we get to see Posey riff off of her henchman as played by Alan Cumming. I am begging you not to sleep on the comedic genius here. —Emily Leibert

Listen to “Luna de Xelajú” by Gaby Moreno and Oscar Isaac

Luna de Xelajú - Gaby Moreno & Oscar Isaac

“Luna de Xelajú” is a lovely and sad ballad—the only kind of ballad—about a Guatemalan city and the moon that rises above it, helping along the lovelorn and lost. (A translation of the lyrics for non-Spanish speakers is here.) Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno has performed this classic for years, but she recently took the stage with her friend Oscar Isaac, who has Guatemalan roots, to duet it. (It’s on Spotify as well.)

Moreno has one of those voices that transports, and transportation to someplace romantically and beautifully melancholy is what I want right now. I will also note that it is quite nice to hear Isaac sing—almost as nice as looking at his face—a treat I don’t often enjoy because I can’t stand Inside Llewyn Davis. —Sarah Rense

