2 Murder Exposés, 2 Cult Classics, and all the Kesha That Got Us Through the Week

The Diplomat | Official Trailer | Netflix

There is a moment in the first episode of Netflix’s The Diplomat that requires Keri Russell to deliver a line to her rakish husband (played by Rufus Sewell, the ultimate rake) forcefully defending “institutional norms.” Reader, I laughed aloud. It felt so deeply, earnestly 2017. However, a show about a diplomat navigating complex geopolitics set primarily in London is like catnip to me, so I continued watching, and found that despite the series’ rocky start (my mom also pointed out some glaring editing mistakes that I couldn’t unsee), the show gets a lot better and feels much, much more relevant to 2023. There’s an attempt to show that some American diplomats are remorseful for suckering their allies into the Iraq War (although, can someone fact-check that?), so don’t expect the show’s takeaway to be: Burn it all down. (This show was created, after all, by a former producer for Homeland and The West Wing.) But the general contours of the plot are intriguing—Is Russia the bad guy? Is it Iran? Is it some independent third party? Is it…ourselves?—and it is always a joy to see Keri Russell on my TV screen. Though some of the dynamics concerning their characters could’ve used a bit more fleshing out, she has great chemistry with Sewell—as she does with the extra-handsome David Gyasi, who plays the British foreign minister.

I feel like I’m couching my recommendation too much, so I’ll end with this: Will this show change your life? No. Will it be an entertaining way to pass a few hours this weekend? Absolutely. —Nora Biette-Timmons