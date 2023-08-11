The Republican Tears, Fantasy Romance, and Revisionist Westerns That Got Us Through the Week

Hijack — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

It takes seven hours to fly from Dubai to London, and that’s how many episodes are in the new Apple TV+ series Hijack. All of them feature Idris Elba trying to save hundreds of people from dying on a hijacked plane. I repeat: This show stars Idris Elba. If you are not sold yet, I’ll go on.

The show is riveting and nerve-racking. It features a brilliant ensemble performance, especially by Neil Maskell, who plays the lead hijacker in a mission whose purpose reveals itself very slowly. The plot and motivations and character development are nuanced and never trite or expected. Hijack is just the latest great, extremely bingeable series from what is in my opinion the best of all the billion streaming networks.

Also, again, Idris Elba is in this. —Laura Bassett