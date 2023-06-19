If you are one of the lucky ones headed off to a foreign vacation this summer, this eye-opening book will remind you just how much of a privilege the legal ability to do that is. Miller starts with her own story, of meeting the man who would become her husband, a displaced Syrian, in Turkey in the mid-2010s. Miller is Lebanese American, and writes about the surreal experience of learning just how different her ability to move throughout the world would have been had her relatives not emigrated for a few more decades. The rest of the book is an engaging combination of history, interviews, and her own anger at our frequently unjust world.



This book will be especially emotionally resonant if you have ever been separated from a loved one through circumstances beyond your control. Love Across Borders has the emotional rollercoaster of a romance novel, but all the love stories (and the heartache within) are all too real. An almost guaranteed tearjerker that will leave you more knowledgable—and more frustrated—than when you first picked it up.

—NBT

