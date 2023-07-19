2023 Women’s World Cup: A Guide to the Righteous Protests, Inter-Team Romances, and 'Rebel 15'

Here’s another great story of shitty federations being shitty to their star athletes (and their coach, and their assistant coach): Ahead of the Super Falcons’ departure to Australia, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) reportedly canceled the team’s World Cup bonuses after FIFA announced they’d be awarding at least $30,000 to every team member appearing in the tournament.

An anonymous source told The Punch, a Nigerian newspaper, that the team met and all agreed on potentially sitting out the first game in protest. “At the last World Cup, the same thing happened and we were shortchanged, we won’t allow this to happen any longer,” the source said. “They dare not treat the [Nigerian men’s team] like this. Is it because we are women? We must put a stop to this this time around.”

But, according to Nigeria’s captain, Onome Ebb, none of this is true. “Honestly, I have no idea where that is coming from,” she said in a video on the team’s Twitter account. (Which, of course, is not where she’d admit that they had talked about it and were planning a boycott.)

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s coach, Randy Waldrum, is also at war with the NFF for similar issues. In the past month, he’s gone on two sports podcasts to say that the federation owes him 14 months of salary, has been ignoring his requests for what the team needs, and that some team members haven’t been paid for two years. In response, the NFF called him an “incompetent loudmouth,” a “Mr. Blabbermouth,” and the “worst coach.” Then the NFF banned Waldrum’s assistant coach, Lauren Gregg, from traveling to the Cup because Waldrum wouldn’t replace any of his current goalkeepers with one they suggested.

“I’ve worked with federations all over the world,” Gregg told The Athletic, “and I’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

Nigeria is scheduled to face off against Canada on Thursday, which feels somewhat appropriate seeing how Canada right now is...