The Existential Page-Turners and Reality TV Tiffs That Got Us Through the Week

What a weekend for ~content~. You might’ve heard tell of this little event called Barbenheimer, for instance. According to our critic, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was great, and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was...also great! What a win for cinema! The Women’s World Cup is officially underway, too, with mutinies, rivalries, and behind-the-scenes relationships making it an exceptionally riveting tournament to follow this year. And though it’s not an international event (yet), Jezebel kickstarted its Song of the Summer Bracket this week—a different kind of heated competition.
But if that’s not enough ~content~ for you, rest assured the Jezebel staff watched, listened to, and read even more good stuff, which we’re recommending for your weekend here, now.