Is the Ultimate Summer Bop Happy or Sad? Welcome to Jezebel's Song of the Summer Tournament

SWV - “Weak” (1993)

The infatuation described in “Weak”—losing control, being in a daze, a heart racing in triple time (dangerous, but we’ve been there), and of course, getting weak in the knees—sets spring fever to music. And, indeed, the single’s crawl to the top of the charts began when it was released on April 16, 1993—eventually dislodging Janet Jackson’s megahit “That’s the Way Love Goes” from the top of the charts to finally hit No. 1 that July, and has since proven to be one of the defining ballads of ‘90s R&B. You’d be hard pressed to find one as sweet—though as was the case for most of the New York-based trio’s output, there’s still a bit of edge here. Lead singer Coko’s limber voice has a distinct, piercing tone, the keyboard that opens the song sounds like something that could have been purchased at Radio Shack, and you can hear the air moving in the stripped-down track, endowing it with a sense of humidity. “I had written this song love song ‘Weak’ for Charlie Wilson, but I gave it to them,” writer/producer Brian Alexander Morgan recalled to Rolling Stone in 2015. “Coko was real cold to me at first and not very nice. She didn’t like the song and gave me real attitude when we recorded it.” You can’t hear it at all on the record. A consummate professional.

SWV - Weak (Official HD Video)

Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth - “See You Again” (2015)

You might think you know the full story of Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again.” As it turns out, there’s a lesser-known source of inspiration behind its sentimental lyrics in salute of the family you’re born with, and the one you make along the highway of life. Yes, it was written to commemorate the unexpected loss of Paul Walker and his premature departure from the Fast & Furious franchise in the seventh film (an indisputable summer blockbuster). However, both Puth and Wiz Khalifa recently revealed there were different deaths they had in mind when co-writing the song. For Puth, it was a dear friend who’d died in a car crash, and for Khalifa, the passing of his sister who identified as transgender.

“At the time I was writing “See You Again” is when she got sick,” the rapper said in 2022. “I knew I was pretty much going to be letting go…I think it was able to touch anybody who was going through a loss, or could be dealing with a situation. That is what made it so special to me.”

“How can we not talk about family when family’s all that we got?” takes on an even deeper meaning if you happened to be listening to it as you sat amongst your own in the summer of 2015—likely biting your tongue as they debated the possibility of a Trump presidency. Now try not to get even more choked up at Furious 7's final scene.