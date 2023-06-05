Advertisement

Fans’ backlash came to a head at the end of May, when Swift released a version of her song “Karma” featuring the rapper Ice Spice, whose ethnicity had been grossly mocked by the hosts of a podcast Healy appeared on in February. A few months later, Healy apologized to Ice Spice while on tour in New Zealand, but the incident added fuel to Swifties’ fire. This was largely due to the fact that “their queen, who’s built her lucrative empire on promoting good vibes and acceptance, is not well matched, they feel, with this dude,” my colleague wrote.

At least for now, those Swifties have won.

Aside from whomever she may date next (the clamor you hear is thousands of Gaylors getting their hopes up again), I personally love this latest development in her (public) romantic life: It’s giving me flashbacks to the brief but wonderful Hiddleswift era, calling up fond memories of Tom Hiddleston frolicking on a Rhode Island beach wearing a soaking wet “I <3 T.S.” tank top during Swift’s infamous July Fourth party, only for them to split two months later.

Speaking of, Swift does appear to have a wide open tour schedule between her July 1 show in Cincinnati, Ohio, and her July 7 concert in Kansas City, Missouri. That’s plenty of time to return to her old ways and host a heavily photographed, star-studded long-weekend bash. After all, she went out with the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, and Blake Lively immediately after her breakup with Alwyn, evoking real 2016 Squad vibes. If we’re getting a “please welcome to the stage” Taylor renaissance, I’m very here for it.