Sue's News: A Round-Up of Screw Yous

The conservative majority of the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade one year ago this week in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and it’s all I can think about, so here is a very special Dobbs edition of Sue’s Fuck Yous. Abortion is healthcare, motherfuckers, and everyone who wants an abortion deserves one, whether their pregnancy was intended or not.

Fuck you to the six Republican Supreme Court Justices for killing Roe and subjecting countless women and pregnant people to absolute hell.



Fuck you to the right-wing Christian legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom (lol) for not only bringing the Mississippi case the court used to overturn Roe, but then filing a nonsense lawsuit that could ban a key abortion drug nationwide. It should have gotten laughed out of court, but since we live in hell, it’s still a risk.

Fuck you to Justice Clarence Thomas for using an immigration decision that came out today to once again attack the right to birth control. A year ago, he called for the court to overturn that right now that Roe was gone.

Fuck you to anti-abortion lawyer Jonathan Mitchell, creator of the Texas bounty hunter ban, who admitted that a Republican president could simply choose to enforce the 1873 Comstock Act and ban abortion nationwide without saying a word about it on the 2024 campaign trail.

Fuck you to Democrats in Congress for not yet introducing a bill to repeal Comstock.

Fuck you to Evangelical activist Ralph Reed for saying that 2024 candidates need “a testosterone booster shot” to go harder on banning abortion. Yeah, I think testosterone has done enough damage here, thanks.

Fuck you to the people attacking abortion clinics in states where it’s still legal. You’re not going to stop abortions. Get a life.

Fuck you to allegedly pro-choice philanthropists for appearing to ignore former abortion clinics in ban states that are desperately trying to stay open to give people birth control, prenatal care, and more. Hey MacKennzie Scott: I dare you to fully fund this former abortion clinic in Austin, Texas, this one in Huntsville, Alabama, and this one in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Fuck you to Attorney General Merrick Garland for talking a big game last June 24th about how states can’t ban abortion pills and FDA-approved medications, and then doing fuck-all about it.

And finally, fuck you to Justice Samuel Alito for running to the op-ed pages of the Wall Street Journal to print a ridiculous prebuttal to a damning ProPublica investigation about his ties to a billionaire who had cases before the court. Sure seems like the WSJ gets a lot of good info about the Supreme Court, doesn’t it, Sam? Why, reasonable people might infer that a justice who allegedly leaked the outcome of a 2014 case has been talking to reporters a bunch and then whining about the danger of the Dobbs leak to try to cover his tracks!

To (almost) everyone else, have a great weekend.

