We’ve reached the end of another hellacious week, this one made especially tiresome by three more fucking idiots jumping into the 2024 presidential race and openly competing over how much they hate reproductive rights and trans people. I have once again neatly organized these and all the other things that pissed me off this week into bullet points for your review.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of this week’s Sue’s Fuck Yous. I’m sure I missed a few bad people doing bad things, so please address them in the comments.

Fuck you to the aforementioned motherfuckers—Mike Pence, Chris Christie, and Doug Burgum—for making the 2024 race even more of a clown show that could once again hand the nomination to Donald Trump.

Fuck you to the Florida lawmakers who passed the Stand Your Ground laws for which delayed the arrest of a white woman who shot and killed her unarmed Black neighbor through her locked door.

Twin fuck yous to presidential candidate Nikki Haley (R) for saying in the same town hall that it’s a middle-ground position that people who have abortions shouldn’t be executed, and for making the disgusting false claim that transgender student athletes are to blame for teen girls’ suicidal ideation.

Another double fuck you to the Republican governors of Texas and Missouri for signing bills to ban gender-affirming care for minors. The Missouri bill also bans Medicaid coverage of the care for adults. (Louisiana’s Democratic governor said he’ll veto a healthcare ban sent to his desk, but the Republicans hold veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers.)

Fuck you to the five Mississippi members of Congress who demanded that the Department of Veterans Affairs remove a temporary Pride flag from a cemetery in Biloxi, MS, claiming it’s disrespectful.

Fuck you to North Carolina State Rep. Tricia Cotham (R)—the woman who was vocally pro-choice before switching parties and voting to ban abortion—for telling reporters that abortion “never been an issue that I was always out there for at all.” Ma’am, we printed your Planned Parenthood endorsement questionnaire where you pledged to oppose any bill that restricted abortion access.

Fuck you to Utah Republicans and activists for getting mad that a school district used a book-banning law to remove the Bible from classrooms due to its references to incest, rape, and sex work. Fuck around and find out, you clowns.

Fuck you to the New York state prison system for thinking it would be fine to further restrict the ability of incarcerated people to create art, write, and produce journalism and to prohibit them from getting paid for that work. (Thankfully, they reversed the directive after swift backlash.)

Fuck you to presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only Black Republican Senator, for saying that the concept of systemic racism is a “dangerous, offensive, and disgusting message to send to our young people today.”

Fuck you to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for making the ludicrous claim that the $886 billion defense budget means the military “is radically underfunded related to the Chinese threat.”

Fuck you to whichever awful person tore down the temporary repairs at an Illinois abortion clinic under construction that a 73-year-old man plowed his car into weeks earlier. The clinic has a GoFundMe.

And I’d be remiss if I didn’t conclude this post with a hearty rest in piss to televangelist Pat Robertson, a terrible person and raging homophobe who blamed 9/11 on gay people, who died this week. Fuck you forever, Pat.

To (almost) everyone else, have a pleasant, hopefully wildfire-smoke-free weekend.

